Start Off Your November on The North Fork With These Open Houses

November on the North Fork is the perfect time to find your forever home.



This weekend is your chance to see a five bedroom, two bathroom Jamesport home. And if that isn’t enough for you, it features a one bed, one bath apartment.



Located at 37 6th Street, the house is for sale with Denice Lara, Jennifer Arena and Diane Duffy of Daniel Gale. It is on the market for $699,000.



Inside of the 18,731 square foot home, there is an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, as well as a formal dining room and den. Plus, buyers can enjoy a wood burning fireplace in the living room.



Some other amenities of the home include laundry on the first floor, as well as gas heat, hardwood floors, plus a two plus car garage.



On the exterior of the .43 acre property, there is a semi-inground pool with a new pump and 2-year-old liner.

This house is being shown on Saturday, November 6 from 2:30 – 4 p.m.

See more open houses below:



15 Whites Lane, Aquebogue

Price: $985,000

Brokers: Danielle Baker and Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

3950 Old North Road, Southold

Price: $799,000

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

295 Sterling, Greenport

Price: $699,000

Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 6 and November 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

56 Goose Neck Lane # 56, Riverhead

Price: $499,000

Broker: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

Sunday, November 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->