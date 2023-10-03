A Peek Inside the Life and Work of Interior Designer Aneta Rykiel

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Aneta Rykiel Interiors is an independently owned and operated boutique interior design firm managed by its founder Aneta Rykiel. With its headquarters located in Brookville, this design company creates distinctive and functional high-end spaces tailored to the styles and lifestyles of clients on the Gold Coast and beyond.

We interviewed Rykiel about her background, her design style, her most notable accomplishments and her plans for the future.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background?

I was born and raised in Poland to a humble middle-class family. I came to the U.S. when I was 21 years old with little in my pocket and a rudimentary grasp of the English language. In Poland I went the practical route, studying management and foreign commerce at Ryszard Lazarski University of Commerce and Law, but after two years I decided this was not the right fit for me. I was always fascinated with architecture and design, so I packed my bags, left my home and was New York-bound to follow my big dreams. I soon obtained my real estate license in order to earn a living in the Big Apple and pay for my design school. While living on the Upper East Side for six years I graduated with honors from the New York School of Interior Design.

How did you develop your passion and skills to become an interior designer?

For as long as I can remember, I always knew I wanted to be an interior designer. My passion developed early. As a teenager, I would decorate my friends’ rooms, and I transformed spaces on a budget. I also grew up in a home that was frequently remodeled, which constantly inspired my creative nature. My mother was an antique and art collector and my father was in a construction business. Now, both my brother and my husband own construction businesses, so you can only imagine our dinner conversations. Once I moved to New York and began to pursue interior design as a career, I interned with a few reputable interior designers in Manhattan and after a few years I launched my own company. While I was doing my internships, I also continued my real estate journey. During my work in real estate, I learned how to expertly stage the interiors of a property to increase sale value and gained invaluable experience working with clients. Many of them transitioned to my design clients. It was the beginning of my journey with interior design.

What do you focus on in your interior designing? Are you known for a particular style?

I have always been attracted to interiors with a sense of lightness – open, airy spaces with high ceilings – although recently I am drawn to “moody” interiors, interiors with an attitude and purpose, that wake the senses. To define my style … it is a classic contemporary, with a bit of attitude and my flair. Warm, neutral palettes, earthtones and a mix of organic, highest-quality materials and finishes are my aesthetics. My focus is always on detail and my goal is always to design with the intention to create an environment that is practical, comfortable, yet luxurious, timeless and tailored to clients’ individuality and lifestyle. I think simplicity is the ultimate sophistication and I always try to follow a “less is more” approach.

What is your source of inspiration for designing?

I am inspired by so many things, but mainly I derive my inspirations from my European roots. There, style is very refined, simple yet sophisticated, focusing on quality over quantity, scaled to the right proportions. Traveling is the biggest creativity boost for me. It opens my senses and feeds my creative nature. I am then discovering new sources, influences, architecture, colors of a new city, the smells, food, and culture – it all translates in my work. You don’t ever have to ask me twice to take a trip to Europe. I can be packed in one hour.

What do you find the most rewarding about your work?

There are so many rewarding aspects to what I do, but I think the most rewarding is bringing someone’s vision of their personal sanctuary to life with my flair. That moment when they see the final completed space – and most times are overcome with emotions of joy or moved to tears – that’s why I do what I do. Moreover, the bonus is creating lifelong relationships based on trust. My clients always come back to me or refer me to others, which is the biggest compliment and reward I can ask for.

What are some of your most notable past projects and projects you are working on now?

Currently I am working on multiple projects, different in size and scope of work, one in the Old Brookville and Manhasset area and two projects in the city, one in Midtown and one downtown. My team has a decade of experience and my projects have expanded to residential homes in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, White Plains, Florida and Chicago. My most memorable must be the apartment at the Four Seasons Private Residences at 30 Park Place in New York. This was not the biggest in terms of scope of work, but just being on the 71st floor, literally floating on clouds, was an experience I will never forget, and the building itself is one of the most stunning places I have ever had the honor of working in. My most notable project has to be my own home in Brookville, where I reside with my husband, two kids and two dogs since 2020. This project required the structure to be taken down to its studs. I walked in, looked around and just knew it was falling apart, but I saw its massive potential. I loved it and I knew, this is my home. I thought, let me put my hands on it and make magic happen. The final product is never really final — I’m always adding and improving some aspects of my space.

What are your career goals for the future?

Each project I work on opens my mind to what I might do next. As much as I love residential design and my goal is to expand my residential business even further, I really hope my work also leads me to working in commercial spaces, like a restaurant, or a hotel lobby or a spa. Potentially here, on Long Island, so I can bring the sexy city vibe to the suburbs. Just putting it out there.

Lastly, what are the services your company provides?

Aneta Rykiel Interiors is a full-service company. We offer a wide range of services, including hourly consultations, interior decorating, installation and project management, custom furniture design and millwork, kitchen and bath design, furniture and finish selections, window and wall treatments, and lighting design, to name a few. If you are looking to update your living room, redesign your kitchen or create a brand-new space from scratch, we are here to guide you through the entire process. Always with a light and friendly approach. I will leave you with one of my favorite quotes: “Some people look for a beautiful place, others make a place beautiful.” -Unknown

To work with Aneta Rykiel Interiors or for more information, call 347-420-5015, email [email protected] or visit @anetarykielinteriors on Instagram.

