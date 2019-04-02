Adrien Arpel, the Mooch, and Others Slash Asking Prices

The Hamptons is now a chop shop, with prices being slashed on enormous trophy properties, midpriced listings, and even the lower end. Of course, the bigger the ask, the bigger the cut.

The biggest cut recently is $6 million off 2020 Meadow Lane, the residence of skin guru Adrien Arpel. The property encompasses a very generous 9.75 acres reaching from the bay to the ocean. The 1983 Mediterranean style house itself, though, is a little tired and needs some updates. The price when listed last August was $38 million; now the ask is a more realistic $32 million. That's a very nice sized plot of land with established gardens, so we wouldn't be surprised if someone snapped it up soon. It's repped by Tim Davis at Corcoran.

Everyone's favorite former Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci, who listed his never-lived-in Farrell new build in Water Mill back in January, has just cut the price. Not a lot, just $255K; it's now $9.45 million down from $9.75. Jane Babcock at BHS and Mark Baron at Saunders have the listing. The gambrel style new build is a spacious 8300 square feet, set on 0.92 of an acre. There are 8 bedrooms and 8.5 baths and a finished lower level with media room and gym. We quite like the bunk room: great for a family with a bunch of kids. Out back is a 50' gunite pool with pool house. One nice touch is that the place is sold fully furnished, making it really turnkey for the buyer.

Another big cut has been made on behalf of a Mr. 1050 Meadow Lane LLC, who owns the 3.38 acre. This listing also stretches from the ocean to the bay, with 535 feet of waterfront. Asking price for the property was $53.5 million a year ago; now it's $49.5 million. (If you're following along at home, that's $10 million and change for these three properties.)

The 9,300 square foot house, repped by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's, has been beautifully decorated by Steven Gambrel. In keeping with the Shingle Style architecture, the rooms seem cozy rather than cavernous, a big plus. Of course there's a beautiful waterside pool, as well.