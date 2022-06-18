Aldo’s Cafe in Greenport Goes to Market for $4.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Aldo’s Cafe in Greenport, an iconic North Fork business, is for sale. The asking price for both the building and business: $4.5 million.

The building is located at 103 Front Street, on a 0.9-acre property in the heart of the Village of Greenport, at the edge of Mitchell Park.

Jill Dunbar of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Aldo’s Coffee Company, an artisan coffee roasting business, has had a presence on the North Fork for 35 years. It offers in-housing roasting, a European-style cafe and a recently fabricated coffee bar with state-of-the-art equipment.

The two-story structure is zoned as a mixed-use commercial building. Aldo’s roasters, cafe and kitchen can be found on the ground floor, while the second floor is houses offices and storage space.

The premises has been approved for a liquor license.

An outdoor seating area “catches the harbor breeze,” according to the listing. Aldo’s Coffee Company, an artisan coffee-

The book of business includes Aldo’s brand, a fast-growing e-commerce site, as well as all of the equipment, furnishings and recipes. A full list of items included in the sale is available for review.

Is the building historic?

Confirm sale price for building and business – it’s a two-for –

He’s ben entrepreneur and restauranteur in the village of greenport for 37 years – roastery for 20 years – on the village green

It’s a good piece of real estate. A two story building with views.

Patio on the harbor – when you’re sitting outside – in the midst of the marine experience

two ways – park/marina backside and people do come in that way –

square footage? 1700 square feet – approximately

outdoor seating ? total building 39 – inside 25, 14-20 outside, all permitted as a commercial CO

through the care –

great views of the water as well – private

I will speak for all the north fork, we would love for his legacy to continue. He isn’t placing anything on it. He’s also a very creative person. Possibility he would participate post-sale to expand the brand and it’s products.

I’ve been here for 30 plus years, he was one of the first to bring that artisan feeling, hands on local,

incredible foodie little town – he was one of the first, if not the first to commit to that, to the village itself

Very little of it – because a lot of people who have committed to it in the past are staying put

The ownership, I have Aldo’s and another building on Main Street – a lot of interest whenever anything comes off

The real challenge, because of waterfront, Front Street, commercial building $2-3 million. The hard part is evaluating, financials with disclosure, there’s more than just hte actual cash register activity – there’s something about Aldo’s himself, the name and the quality, and the e-commerce, anticipated for growth – see what

Somebody young, energetic can really take off with this.

one man band – physically at his limit –