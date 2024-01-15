Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Alec Baldwin’s Hamptons home has returned to the market at $18.995 million, touting the rarity that the five-acre property in Amagansett’s Estate Section can accommodate two large residences.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a generational compound in Amagansett. It’s not hyperbole — 335 Town Lane is genuinely unheard of in the Hamptons,” Scott Bradley of Saunders & Associates exclusively told Behind The Hedges on Monday. He has the exclusive listing with Michael N. Cinque, also of Saunders.

Along with the new listing is a new video that features the actor speaking about the place he has called home in the Hamptons since 1995. A year after purchasing it, he put an addition on the eastern side of the house and, in 2014, after starting a family with his wife, Hilaria, they expanded the western side.

“When you’re here, it’s hard to miss what makes this property so special: an absolutely stunning hilltop estate surrounded by acres of reserve with wide open skies and soft ocean breezes,” Bradley adds.

The Baldwins’ 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse has plans for further expansion and the opportunity to build a second dwelling. The existing five-bedroom home has approvals to add two more bedrooms, a formal dining room, a sunroom, a large screened-in porch and a study.

“There is more than meets the eye here, a lot more—the buyer can build an entirely separate 10,000-square-foot home, architectural plans for expanding the existing home, plus Suffolk County Health Department approval for up to 10 bedrooms. Not to mention the unique equestrian/agricultural access afforded by the surrounding reserve,” he says.

“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” Baldwin says in the video. “You just can’t get this out here anymore. you can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett, ” he says, adding. “I’m always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year. I love it in the wintertime, it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”

The home has historical beginnings as it was one of two saltbox designs built by Nathaniel Baker on Amagansett’s Main Street in the early 18th century. It was later converted to a two-story house in the 1790s and moved — reportedly by a team of oxen — to Town Lane in the early 1900s. The architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, who also designed the infamous “Grey Gardens” home in East Hampton Village as well as the home Calvin Klein recently sold in the village, remodeled the historic home in 1913. It served as the Potter family’s main home until Baldwin purchased it.

The cedar shingle retreat is elegantly appointed, including a spacious eat-in kitchen, a movie theater, a wine-tasting room and a private, wood-paneled library. The design also maximizes indoor/outdoor space, such as a 625-square-foot pavilion with a fieldstone fireplace overlooking the western-facing gunite pool which measures 20-by-50 feet and is complemented by a spa.

In total, there are 1,276 square feet of covered porches and two upper-level balconies that look out over the bucolic preserved land to the south. Nearby is a horse stable, Balsam Farm and the extensive Amagansett trail system. The ocean beaches and downtown Amagansett are also just a short drive away.

The Baldwin home first went on the market in September of 2022 for $29 million. It was pulled from the market in September 2023.

In the video posted with the listing Monday morning, Baldwin shares how he first started visiting the Hamptons in 1982. He rented for five years on Bluff Lane, before purchasing his first home on Old Montauk Highway in Amagansett.

He has been an active community member, speaking out on local issues and supporting local endeavors. The children’s wing at the East Hampton Library, completed in 2014, includes the Baldwin Family Lecture Room thanks to his generous donations totaling more than $1.3 million.

Check out more photos below.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.