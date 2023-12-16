Amagansett Home Sells for $1M Over Ask

The property at 102 Marine Blvd. in Amagansett sold last week for $4.45 million.

An Amagansett house in Beach Hampton Dunes, just across from the beach, closed last week at $4.45 million — $1 million over the asking price, but its due to the technique the agents used.

“We priced the property below market value expecting multiple offers,” said Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens, who listed 102 Marine Boulevard just after Labor Day with Aubri Peele, also of Brown Harris Stevens.

“As it turned out, we had seven bids within the first week. In fairness, the winning bidder paid market value for an extremely desirable almost oceanfront house which will be hard to replace — close to the ocean, south-of-the-highway or unique houses with privacy or character are rare finds. If you love something don’t be afraid to jump in,” burns continued.

“You must be prepared to pay a premium because inevitably someone else will,” he added.

The agents used a sealed bidding process and received the seven bids within the first week — all of which were at the listing price or considerably above, Behind The Hedges was told.

The traditional four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 0.23 of an acre, which offers multiple outdoor spaces, including a screened-in porch and a roof-deck. Inside there is 2,300 square feet of living space.

