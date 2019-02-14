Amagansett Lanes Fixer-Upper Sells in 9 Days

This listing intrigued us because of the quick sale. We're not sure why it sold so fast: the interiors are definitely tired and it's not cheap enough for a teardown. Guess it was just some combination of the right location, right price, and right buyer. Location is very good, in the peaceful, pleasant Lanes, just north of Bluff Road and an easy walk to the beach. Asking price was $4.5 million. There's a pool out back and a cute pool house, too, on a reasonable (for the area) 0.61 of an acre.

What we'd do if we were buying would be gut the interiors, which are a bit dated. We'd close up some spaces like the below

open up the kitchen and dining

and finish the lower level. As the house is now, there are 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. We'd change some of the windows and add a pergola with flowering vines to the rear. Given that new builds can run to $7 million in the same area, we'd say there's room there for upside potential.

The property is repped by William Wolff and Robin Bender at Elliman. Well done to all, and congrats to the new owner!

For more, click here. 117 Atlantic Ave, Amagansett