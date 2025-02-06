An Oceanside Oasis Awaits in Vero Beach

Listed at $15.9 million, 640 Reef Road in Vero Beach is an oceanfront oasis.

To break up the doldrums of winter in the Hamptons, Behind The Hedges brings readers to a beachfront oasis built for family fun down in Vero Beach, Florida.

The oceanfront property rivals any world-class resort with a heated pool and spa, a putting green, a guest cabana with its own kitchen, two primary suites and a summer kitchen with a grill and a screened lanai.

Melissa Talley of Premier Estate Properties has the listing, which is asking $15.9 million.

“This exceptional oceanfront estate is a rare fusion of refined living and serene seclusion, where timeless elegance meets breathtaking coastal beauty,” says Talley. “A true sanctuary, it offers unparalleled luxury and an intimate connection to the ocean, making it one of the finest properties available on the market today.”

The gated home at 640 Reef Road enjoys 104 feet of ocean frontage in exclusive Floraton Beach. There are only two other oceanfront homes available in India River County at this age.

Renovated in 2020, the 8,177-square-foot house was inspired by West Indies design. Sitting 17 feet above sea level, the two-story abode boasts ocean views, including from terraces off each of the five bedrooms.

There are two primary suites, an office/den, a chef’s kitchen and a butler’s pantry in the main home. There is a separate guest cabana with a kitchen. The home also includes an elevator, two fireplaces and a water filtration system.

The heated pool and spa overlook the water. A summer kitchen with a grill and a screened lanai provides plenty of entertaining space. A nearby putting green allows golfers to get in some practice.

There is also an outdoor shower for washing off the sand.

