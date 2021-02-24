Architecturally Distinctive Oceanfront Home on Westhampton Beach’s Dune Road Asks Just Under $11 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A striking oceanfront Westhampton Beach home, surely architecturally distinctive for the area, came on the market earlier this month. The property at 127 Dune Road, which boasts 120 feet of ocean frontage and deeded right-of-way access to the bay, is asking $10.999 million.

Listed with Corcoran’s father-and-son team Mark Schindler and Vance Schindler on February 12, the luxurious six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home was built in 2010 in one of the most premier locations in Westhampton Beach “between the bridges,” a stretch between Jessup Lane and Bridge Lane. A seven-bedroom contemporary home on the same stretch, on just over an acre, just on the bay side, sold last week for $9.7 million. It had been listed at $10.95 million.

The 1.2-acre property at 127 Dune Road offers plenty of greenery even on the oceanfront, where the breathtaking ocean vistas are sure to take your breath away. There is a true sense of resort-style living here, with plenty of outdoor space for entertaining around a sparkling pool.

The interiors are meticulously designed with refined finishes, says the Schindlers. An open layout on the main level and floor to ceiling windows allows in plenty of natural light. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace, while the sitting room/library boasts a wall of built-in bookshelves. The dining room offers an ocean vista.

As for the kitchen, it is well-appointed with white cabinetry, marble countertops, a large island, and stainless steel appliances, including an extra large refrigerator. A roomy walk-in pantry is located off the kitchen.

Glass sliding doors from the breakfast room and main living areas lead out onto the expansive ipe wood deck with cabled railing that stretches the entire width of the home and surrounded the heated gunite pool and spa. A pergola offers a covered dining area, which is next to an outdoor kitchen. A long ipe walkway takes you across the dunes and down to the sandy beach.

Back inside, the main floor is completed with two guest bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a powder room. An elevator provides access to all three floors, or take the staircase with cabled railings next to the floor-to-ceiling custom mahogany windows to reach the second story.

Three more ensuite bedrooms can be found on the second level, all with water-view balconies. A gym and sauna are also located on this floor.

The primary suite features vaulted white-washed wood panel ceiling and a private oceanfront balcony. The master also includes a sitting room/office, a spacious walk-in closet and built-in cabinetry. The master bathroom offers a private spa bath with dual sinks, steam shower and Jacuzzi soaking tub.

Other features of the property include a full basement, a two-car garage and large parking area for guests.

[Listing: 127 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach | Brokers: Mark Schindler and Vance Schindler, Corcoran] GMAP

