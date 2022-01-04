Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A noted high-end art dealer finished out the year by buying a nearly-four acre East Hampton estate in the center of a private waterfront community with access to Northwest Harbor.

Paul Herring and his wife, Marlene Herring, bought the Regency-style stucco home with accommodations of over 9,000 square feet for $5.65 million on December 27. Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh of the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman represented both the buyer and seller.

The New York Times wrote in 1994 that Herring and his twin brother John, known for their discretion in their Manhattan business, “have shaped some of the finest private art collections in this country.”

The Atlantic Team sold the couple’s house at 88 Bull Path on September 17 for $2.7 million. The Herrings had purchased the 3,500-square-foot house on 1.9 acres from Donna Karen’s daughter, Gabby Karen, in 2006 for $2.375 million.

The couple’s new home on Kirk’s Place is just a nine-minute drive away, much deeper into Northwest Woods. Coined the “Rollinson House”, the five-bedroom, 10-bath home was built in 2008.

The stately home, with its unique architecture for the area, begins with a two-story foyer that leads into a grand dining room and a formal living room. In addition to a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room are a morning room, a sitting room, a library/media room and a mudroom. A spacious porch is just outside the kitchen and offers sweeping views of the 3.9-acre property with its rolling lawns. A gunite saltwater pool and spa sit on the south side of the house amongst a stone terrace, wisteria-covered arbor, a fountain, a columned pavilion and even a lush croquet lawn.

Throughout the home, there are six fireplaces. On the lower level is a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a gym and a steam sauna.

There are two separate garages that house three cars, one with a studio/workshop and a bathroom. The 300-foot crushed stone driveway leads up to the home, where there is an east-facing porte cochère that provides covered access from the garages to an entrance to the main house.

The home first went on the market in October 2020 for $6.750 million. In February of 2021, the price was reduced to $5,999,950.

