Backyard Bliss Becomes Big Return on the East End

With spring in full force and the unofficial start to summer over Memorial Day weekend, many homeowners are looking forward to getting their backyards ready for the warmer weather. The backyard adds to any home’s retail value, so we were curious about what landscape trends Hamptons and North Fork agents are seeing that add the most bang for your buck. Are there any projects that agents recommend to their clients if they are considering selling their home soon? Or, on the flip side, any suggest steering clear of since it may even hinder a sale?

Kieran Brew

SERHANT.

WATER MILL

The most exciting landscape trend of the past few years has to be the “dining allee,” where an outdoor dining area is framed by rows of shade trees like crepe myrtles, with an oyster shell or gravel base, and either ground or string lighting. This adds an elegant but comfortable outdoor entertainment area. At the other end of the spectrum, many homeowners are choosing to go more natural and native with their backyards, even replacing grassy lawn areas with cutting gardens and more wild elements including native grasses and water features. And, of course, magnolias. More and more magnolias. God, I love magnolias.

Gina Benedetto

ENGEL & VÖLKERS NORTH FORK

CUTCHOGUE

A well-designed and functional backyard adds significant value to any home’s property. Buyers are particularly drawn to features like mature landscaping, beautiful landscape lighting, and designated firepit areas for evening gatherings. Landscape lighting not only enhances the beauty of a yard but also improves safety and security, allowing for enjoyable outdoor gatherings. Simple maintenance tasks such as regular mowing, pruning and annual mulch applications prior to selling your home can yield remarkable returns on investment. When planning landscaping, remember that less is often more. Opt for designs that appeal to a broad audience rather than something overly personalized or trendy, which can be costly and may not appeal to everyone. The most financially rewarding landscaping projects are typically low-maintenance, visually appealing, and enhance the overall enjoyment of the home and yard.

John Frangeskos

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SOUTHAMPTON

If you have a green thumb – or a good landscaper — you can spruce up your backyard in many creative ways. Regardless of who does the work, I advise first clearing out any weeds and leaves to ensure your outdoor space looks well-manicured. If you want to create more privacy, add in some green giants or Leyland Cypress trees along your property line. They provide color, and volume, and are beautiful trees year-round. To add character, planting hydrangeas throughout will provide vivid pops of color! A nice trend is exterior landscape lighting, which will highlight your lush trees and flowers. Before you know it, your yard will be transformed into a tranquil English garden – and look great, both day and night. Looking to entertain? Call a mason to build a beautiful patio area for al fresco dining and lounging. Installing an outdoor Bluetooth speaker system will complete your backyard makeover. These projects will help enhance the value of your home, for re-sale, to attract renters, or simply for personal enjoyment!

Barry McGovern

HEDGEROW EXCLUSIVE PROPERTIES

BRIDGEHAMPTON

I’m a mama’s boy and a sucker for pretty flowers… Investing in your backyard significantly enhances a property’s curb appeal, especially in the Hamptons! It shows attention to detail and subliminally lets a potential buyer know you take meticulous care of your property. A wise man once told me, “How you do anything is how you do everything.” During the summer, most of your time will be spent outdoors, enjoying nature and sunshine. Creating multi-functional spaces with built-in seating is high on my list. However, it’s wise to avoid overly personalized or high-maintenance features. Aesthetically, I love to include a pergola with attractive creepers such as pink clematis, climbing hydrangea, or wisteria, which provide both beauty and shade!

Brenda Giufurta

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SOUTHAMPTON

The Hamptons have long been synonymous with luxury, charm and a certain joie de vivre. But recently, I’ve noticed a new trend has taken hold — transforming the typical summer getaway into a year-round retreat. The humble backyard has evolved into an extension of the home with the outdoor living space flourishing from early spring through late fall. I’ve noticed my clients in the Hamptons hosting elegant outdoor dinner parties well beyond the traditional summer season. Thanks to innovations in outdoor design and heating technologies, the al fresco experience has been remarkably extended. Heat lamps and outdoor overhead heat strips now blend seamlessly into the garden aesthetic, providing warmth and ambiance even as the temperatures dip. Outdoor kitchens have become the centerpiece of these lavish setups. They offer a comfortable and private alternative to crowded restaurants, especially during peak seasons or larger gatherings. The focus on outdoor living areas isn’t just about comfort, it’s also about creating a lush personal sanctuary — a private oasis. String lights add a dreamy, ethereal quality to the space. Many have opted for elaborate fire pits or outdoor fireplaces that serve as focal points, offering both heat and a cozy atmosphere. Often, when showing homes for sale or rent, my customers and clients tend to head to the backyard before looking at the interior.

Dawn Petrillo

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

SOUTHAMPTON

My top recommendation for homeowners looking to sell in the spring and summer is to wait until the landscaping looks its best. Grounds and land are a crucial part of a property’s appeal, and waiting until the leaves are out and the flowers are beginning to bloom is crucial for photographs and the first impression made to buyers. Make sure the pool is open and sparkling, and that the landscaping is neat and clean. If the home has outdoor entertaining spaces, they should all be set with outdoor furniture in place, cushions out, patios power washed, pool house refreshed, and if there is a firepit, that should be set up appropriately as well. This is a home’s season to shine and the season when the buyers are looking for that special property. I think having the grounds show their ability to be used as an extension of living space is very important, and being able to get the buyer to envision themselves enjoying this space is as equally important. If there isn’t a pool, but room for a pool, it may be valuable to have the pool permit in place before marketing for sale. The outdoors is what it is all about in our area: the beaches, the pools, the outdoor barbecues, the flowers, and the gorgeous summer days. The relaxation and comfort that beautiful grounds bring to a home are immensely valuable to prospective buyers.