Channeling John Steinbeck, Baron’s Cove Celebrates Its Anniversary

The East End has earned its reputation as a haven for literary lions. The list is long and peppered with boldfaced names, including Truman Capote, Kurt Vonnegut, E.L. Doctorow, Edward Albee, Joseph Heller and many others.

But locals of a certain age will tell you that the author most synonymous with the Hamptons is Sag Harbor’s favorite son, John Steinbeck.

If you’re in Sag and looking to get your Steinbeck on, the innkeepers at Baron’s Cove would like to have a word with you. The picturesque hotel and restaurant on the harbor was one of Steinbeck’s favorite haunts from the late-1950s to the mid-’60s. This Memorial Day, the property is celebrating its 65th anniversary.

The inn has changed ownership more than a time or two since its first owners, Tom and Arthur Baron, swung open its doors on Memorial Day weekend in 1958. The original building has been replaced by condos, but just down the block, the new Baron’s Cove was reborn eight years ago as an upscale yet chilled-out destination resort.

“We built a new building that looks old,” says Curtis Bashaw, co-founder and managing partner of Cape Resorts, which purchased the facility in 2013 and lovingly restored and reopened it in 2015. “Baron’s Cove was a storied place that had fallen on hard times when we met it. It had lost its marina and its restaurant, and it was really a remnant motel. Our new building replaced the original restaurant and anchors the front of the property.”