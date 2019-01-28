A Beautiful Renovation of a Classic East Hampton Summer House

This house, erected in 1897 by local builder George Eldredge, was listed in 2012, with a note that the property needed "someone to bring it up-to-date and add a pool." It sold in 2013 for $4.5 million to Pilar Guzmán, the former editor-in-chief of Condé Nast Traveler, and husband Chris Mitchell, also a Condé Nast executive. Then the couple got to work renovating. They transformed a classic East Hampton summer home into something ready for this century, with taste and style.

Previously, the house boasted 5000 square feet, with 8 bedrooms and 5 full and 2 partial baths. Now the house is 8000 square feet, with 6 full and 1 partial bath. The owners finished the lower level to add space, which boasts 10' ceilings now.

And, unlike newer houses, this one offers a grandfathered third floor, which the owners made into a large bunkroom for kids.

Outside, there's a heated pool and a garage "with summer pavilion" on the 1.1-acre property.

The owners then listed the renovated property with Frank Newbold and Beate Moore at Sotheby's about a year ago, asking $12.5 million. The property has just sold for $10.5 million. (The property was sold by Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green, also at Sotheby's.) Well done to all.

For more, click here. 62 Dunemere Lane, East Hampton