Beauty Guru Trish McEvoy Cuts Southampton Price $4 Million

Back in March, cosmetics entrepreneur Trish McEvoy and husband Ronald Sherman, a cosmetic dermatologist, listed their property on Squabble Lane. The house was originally built in 1998 by Elena Ford; the McEvoy-Shermans purchased it in 2000 and renovated. Asking price for the property, which is just three houses from the ocean and fronts on Wickapogue Pond, was $23.5 million. Tim Davis of Corcoran has the listing.

Our feeling was that the house was badly dated and was probably going to be torn down. It is 8500 square feet and yes, does include a in-home salon. But the house looks more like a golf club from the exterior (at least to our eyes), so we'd expect a buyer to build new.

The land, then, is what's important: 2.4 acres right on the pond and with a view of the ocean and the sought-after (and rare for the area) deeded ocean acress. Now Ms. McEvoy and husband have dropped the price to $19.5 million.

Back in March, we thought the price was about right, but we guessed wrong. The new ask should hopefully attract a buyer. What do you think?

For more, click here. 6 Squabble Lane, Southampton