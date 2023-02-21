Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Luxury abounds both inside and out at a massive, waterfront Boca Raton home on the market for $39.5 million.

Boca and the surrounding Palm Beaches are certainly not devoid of opulence. Still, this mansion stands out, no easy task given the neighborhood, the exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, nestled along the Intracoastal Waterway and Capone Island.

Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman, the exclusive listing agent, calls the mansion at 200 West Coconut Palm Road unprecedented for “Its sheer size, along with the fact that it is a triple lot with 300 feet of water frontage.”

The living space totals more than 18,000 square feet — that makes some of the multimillion homes in the Hamptons and Palm Beach seem small.

A grand, double-height foyer leads into expansive living areas that include a great room with a fireplace and a view out over the resort-style swimming pool.

Down an arched gallery hallway is the first of two wings, the first of which includes the main living areas.

At the heart of any home is the kitchen, which looks like it could be out of a scene in Europe with brick, a coffered ceiling, a mural backsplash, a farmhouse sink, and rich woods. Top-of-the-line appliances blend in or are hidden away in the exquisite cabinetry and a large center island seats at least four, while a connected breakfast area has two sides of windows that overlook the pool. There is also a walk-in pantry and an office off the kitchen where the meals can be planned. Another office can be found at the beginning of the other wing.

Another large, but cozy living space with a stone hearth can be found just off the kitchen with arched french doors that lead outdoors to a grand entertainment loggia with a stone fireplace.

The formal dining room, located across the hall at the front side of the house, is among Pohrer’s favorite rooms in the house.

“The dining room and wine room are over the top. The octagonal table seats 16 right next to an epic wine room,” he says of the temperature-controlled space, which lends itself to an old-world feel with brick walls and countryside murals in window cutouts.

The large table in the dining room sits underneath a chandelier and a hexagonal mural on the ceiling.

Other living areas on this wing of the first floor include a media room with plush chairs, a game room with an eating area and a bar and a sitting room with a bar that has sliding glass doors that also open to the outdoor living area.

A laundry room in the center of the home offers two washers and two dryers and a center island. There is also a six-car garage.

The other wing of the home holds the primary suite. The generously-sized bedroom under a vaulted, coffered ceiling has room for a sitting area, though there is also a separate sitting room. Both spaces open to a porch overlooking the pool and backyard. The bedroom also has a front-facing porch, as well.

A hallway past two walk-in closets leads into a primary bathroom that Pohrer describes as enormous. It features a large soaking tub at its center. Long, built-in vanities run along each side of the bathroom, one with a make-up station. There are also two washrooms for privacy.

Up on the second level, accessed by either of the two staircases, there are eight bedroom suites, many with built-in bookshelves and cabinetry, as well as vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light.

The second level is also home to a sitting area, a second laundry room, a study loft, a storage area and a spacious exercise room.

A two-sided balcony that gives a bird’s eye view of the backyard that can easily be mistaken for that of a world-class resort. The freeform pool with a waterfall edge that looks out at the water is surrounded by flagstone terraces. The pool weaves around circular raised beds filled with tropical plantings and decorative water jets and features a spa and slide. A walk around the pool reveals lounge areas and even hidden seating areas, such as a built-in, mosaic-tiled, semi-circular bench with a matching circular table.

Just steps away from the pool is the beautiful blue water of the Intracoastal and a dock big enough for a 200-foot yacht.

The nearby marina at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club offers top-notch facilities with fuel and full-time concierge services.

The gated club neighborhood, founded more than 50 years ago, has a massive campus that includes a recently remodeled yacht club, pool, two-story country club, wellness center and tennis courts. The golf course was redesigned by the legendary Jack Nicklaus in 2003 and has since been enhanced by him again in 2014.

Downtown Boca Raton is also a quick 10 minutes from the neighborhood. But, who would ever venture off this property?

This article appeared in the February 2023 edition of Behind The Hedges, which hits newsstands in Palm Beach in March. See the digital version of the magazine here. For more on Palm Beach real estate visit our website.