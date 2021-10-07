Breathtaking Water View in Riverhead for $3.2 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Situated on a bluff overlooking Long Island Sound, this 2.5-acre property in Riverhead offers an estate-like setting. The home at 34 Waterview Court is listed with Frank Malagon of Town & Country Real Estate for $3.2 million.

Drive past the double iron gates and up the stone driveway, just beyond the two-car garage, and you will find the 3,780-square-foot cul-de-sac residence. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home takes advantage of the scenic vistas.

The stately foyer reveals an open layout with hardwood floors with radiant heat throughout and sophisticated, high-end custom details, such as wall paneling and a coffered ceiling in the living room, which also features an elegant fireplace.

Built in 2010, the eat-in kitchen is large and offers lots of counter space, natural gas, stainless steel appliances, and island seating.

The backyard and the swimming pool overlook the Sound. “Property-wide there are overwhelming views from practically anywhere and luxurious touches wherever you look,” the listing says.

A nearby pool house boasts a sauna, full bathroom and a changing area.

The house also comes with a seven-camera security system and central station security system.

Not far from teh home are several golf courses, beaches and, of course, all the shopping that Riverhead has to offer.

Buyers who want to be close to it all, but also want estate-like living, this may be the property for you.

[Listing: 34 Waterview Court, Riverhead |Broker: Frank Malagon, Town & Country Real Estate] GMAP

