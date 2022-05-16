Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A rare 18 acres of untouched farmland, amid Bridgehampton farms owned by the same local family for generations, is being offered for the first time in 20 years and presents an opportunity for a compound or a six-lot subdivision.

Though Millstone Hill Farm, totaling 18.86 acres, has been fully subdivided and each lot is completely cleared, ready to accommodate a house, pool and tennis court, it is being sold as a whole for $21.9 million. The property can also accommodate a massive single home with a guest house.

“Stunning vistas in nearly every direction and second story news overlooking agricultural reserves and boasting distant ocean views,” the brochure reads. The parcel is surrounded by close to 1,000 acres of agricultural reserve land.

A private three-acre conservation easement area, which fronts on Millstone Road, is already built into the subdivision approval.

The first lot, located at 255 Millstone Road, is the smallest at two acres. Lot 2 at 257 Millstone Road encompasses 2.85 acres, Lot 3 at 261 Millstone Road off 2.5 acres and Lot 4 at 263 Millstone Road is just slightly bigger than its neighbor at 2.51 acres.

The last two properties are the largest — Lot 5, located at 458 Loper’s Path, is 4 acres and Lot 6 at 456 Loper’s Path encompasses 5 acres and borders on the conservation easement. The largest parcel is surrounded by nearly 600 acres of reserve land.

The Southampton Hunt & Polo Club, Atlantic Golf Club, The Bridge, and Channing Daughters Winery are located nearby.

Lloyd Zuckerberg, a prominent figure in business and real estate who has been involved in high-profile and large-scale New York City redevelopment projects, is the seller. We’re told he bought the land from the estate of Eddie Gordon, a commercial real estate broker who built one of the largest real estate service companies in the New York metropolitan region, according to The New York Times, after his death in 2000.

Though known for developing real estate, Zuckerberg was a “preservationist at heart,” according to Douglas Elliman, holding onto the land for nearly 25 years in the hopes to find the right buyer.

There’s an opportunity to build an extraordinary multi-generational compound here, surrounded by farmland and reserves – or there is the potential to save lots for future generations, sell them off later, or donate them for conservation.

John Reagan Architects, based in Columbus, Ohio, has provided renderings that provide a vision for the future of Millstone Hill Farm in a digital brochure.

Listing: Millstone Hill Farm, Bridgehampton



farmed

used to be owned by Tony Tiska family

Tiska sold it to Edward S. Gordon, he subdivided. His estate sold it to Zuckerberg

Falkowski – farmed it all these years – had the triangle stand – vegetables

to be to

for someone to come in to make a big house

keep the house for future generations

That would be the ideal. Everybody hates to see farmland go. This has been subdivided for many many years.

I know they tried to sell it to the town – $8 million – for the six lots.

lots have sold recently $3 million for 2 acres

easily get to $15 million

4 months –