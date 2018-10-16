A Bridgehampton Queen Anne on 2.64 Acres

There's pretty much unlimited scope with this property, which consists of a nice big parcel south of the highway, with a historic =home and a legal guest cottage. You could move the main house, which was originally built for Samuel Osborn Hedges circa 1900, over a bit, add a new driveway, demolish the guest cottage, and build another house in the back.

A nice thing about this house is that view from the front door is of the historic Beebe windmill. The main house, which needs updating, is 5400 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 3 baths.

There is also the legal 2-bedroom guest cottage. You could add a pool, too, and make the guest cottage into the poolhouse.

But the absolute best thing about the property, repped by Jane Peterson and Louis Apito at Corcoran, is the price. $6 million, which is down from the original ask of $9.8 million in January 2016.

For more, click here. 116 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton