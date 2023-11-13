Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An updated, but still historic Victorian in Bridgehampton that mixes old charm and modern conveniences hit the market on Monday, Nov. 13, for $2.495 million.

“In a Hamptons world where cookie-cutter traditionals dominate the landscape, this one-of-a-kind Victorian residence stands as a beacon of timeless charm,” says William R. Williams of Compass, the listing agent for 2754 Montauk Highway. “The current owners have taken such care and time to do all they could do to update and renovate the property but still retain its timeless charm.”

Known as the Nellie Hedges House, it was built in 1896 and was occupied by Mrs. Hedges until she died at the age of 106, Williams explains. The Cook family then renovated the home in the 1980s, before it was purchased by the current owners, who again undertook a renovation.

All plumbing and wiring was updated with no expense spared, and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was added.

The 1,950-square-foot house offers three distinct living room areas on the main floor. “A see-thru wood-burning fireplace” is shared between two of them.

The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage and enjoys access to the cedar deck through French doors.

A staircase to the second floor features “an endearing mahogany handrail that was perfectly measured and hand-carved just for this residence,” the listing explains.

Three bedrooms can be found on the second floor, all with walk-in closets and lots of natural sunlight. The primary suite even features a wood-burning fireplace. In total, the house has two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The 0.71-acre property feels larger as to the west it borders a 3.5-acre reserve. The property boasts lush gardens with mature specimen trees, such as a Tulip tree, a Franklinia tree, two Japanese Stewartia trees, three mature Japanese maples, including one that is taller than the house, Silver Linden, Hornbeam, a Harlequin Glorybower tree, Weeping Copper Beech, Weeping willow and Rose of Sharon.

There is also a flower garden surrounding an outdoor dining area near the barbecue and outdoor kitchen.

Meanwhile, the 20-by-40-foot heated, saltwater gunite pool is surrounded by an oval-shaped, 12-foot-high privacy hedge.

The property also has an oversized, two-car garage.

Located moments from downtown Bridgehampton with its charming shops and popular restaurants, this house is also close to ocean beaches.

“Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history, where timeless elegance and modern comforts unite in perfect harmony,” the listing concludes.

An open house will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

[Listing: 2754 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton| Agent: William R. Williams, Compass ] GMAP