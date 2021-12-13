Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Bill Williams Team at Compass once again sponsored an annual Holiday Pet Portrait day to raise money for the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.

The event had been averaging about 60 portraits each year (The COVID-19 pandemic meant it could not be held last year ). This year, they photographed over 40 dogs and families and raised $500 for ARF and even helped get a few four-legged friends to find forever homes.

“I am a dog lover,” says Williams, who has a black lab, Tornillo. “It really shocks and saddened me to see all the dogs that need homes, not just from the states but from around the world. At the event, the ARF volunteers brought three adorable dogs from the Bahamas who were fortunately adopted quickly.”

Toy Drive for the Center

Sotheby’s International Realty and the Bodenchak Team are sponsoring a toy drive for kids at the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center. “It makes a world of difference for the Center’s children to have a community of friends and the BHCCRC’s financial, educational and athletic-program support,” the Bodenchaks wrote on their Instagram page on GivingTuesday. Anyone can participate, just click this link for the center’s holiday list.

Toys for Tots

Brown Harris Stevens is collecting donations of new, unopened toys and games for children of all ages this holiday season. These items can be dropped off at the agency’s offices in East Hampton Village, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor Village, Southampton Village and Westhampton Beach before the December 15 deadline so that Brown Harris Stevens can deliver them to Toys for Tots in time for Christmas.

