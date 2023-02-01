Brown Harris Stevens Celebrates 150-Year Anniversary

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Brown Harris Stevens marked its 150th anniversary as a real estate brokerage with a party at New York City’s Metropolitan Club on Wednesday, January 25.

More than 1,000 agents, executives and staff from around the country were treated to the festivities, including three floors of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a dessert bar, a dance floor, and even a performance by famed electric violinist Sarah Charness.

“BHS has been through a lot over the years — boom cycles, bust cycles, wars, changing skylines, and technological advancements. But one thing that hasn’t changed over time is that we are 100% focused on our agents,” said CEO Bess Freedman in her remarks to the crowd.

Light projections on the walls showed a timeline of important events since Brown Harris Stevens was founded in New York City in 1873.

Brown Harris Stevens is one of the country’s oldest continuously operating real estate agencies. It is now one of the largest privately held brokerages, with offices in the Hamptons, Palm Beach and Miami and more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast.

On the East End, offices are located in Southampton, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, Westhampton and Greenport.

In 2020, through a merger with Halstead, Brown Harris Stevens opened offices in Connecticut, The Hudson Valley, and New Jersey. Last year, the firm also launched in Fire Island and Rhinebeck, New York.

Video highlights from the party are available here and photos are available below.

