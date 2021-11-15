Build the Home of Your Dreams on Four-Acre East Hampton Parcel

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Opportunity awaits in East Hampton, where a four-acre parcel of land is primed for building a dream home. The south-of-the-highway land located at 94 Skimhampton Road, once owned by the singer Paul Simon, is available for $10.7 million.

Kim Hovey and Chris Ritchey of Compass have the exclusive listing.

“This property is waiting for that special someone who wants to create a dream home in a dream location,” says Hovey of the Hovey | Ritchey Team. “Hard to imagine there is such a large piece of land that is close to the ocean and the villages of East Hampton and Amagansett that is available in today’s market. There has been one owner for over 30 years who originally wanted to build for himself but has had a change of plans. Now is your chance!”

Located just a three-minute drive to the ocean beaches, the private 4.06-acre property is also close to the famed Further Lane. The property can hold a 19,000-square-foot residence, a pool, a pool house and a tennis court, making for a true Hamptons estate.

The property is also close to some of the most exclusive golf clubs on the South Fork, as well as near shopping and restaurants.

[Listing: 94 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton|Brokers: Kim Hovey and Christopher Ritchey, Compass] GMAP

