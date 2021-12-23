New Space Offers More ‘Dignified’ Experience for CAST Clients

From the first week clients came to the new center, the feedback has been more than positive. “Many clients had tears,” says Cathy Demeroto, the executive director, who showed off CAST’s new 9,000-square-foot space, nine times the size of its previous space in Greenport.

“The word dignity came up several times. They just really felt a whole other level of being respected and being ap- preciated as hard-working members of the community. It’s a place they are now excited to come to, and (it) takes away the stigma of helping people in need,” she says. “It’s truly overwhelming.”