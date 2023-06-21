Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

CB2, which offers modern furniture and contemporary home décor, has teamed up with the Surf Lodge in Montauk for The Sandbar, “a new branded hospitality experience” that opened on June 16.

Guests will be able to step into “the world of CB2 and explore a vast array of furniture and accessories in an experiential fashion beyond the brand’s store locations,” according to a statement. The Sandbar will feature CB2’s latest outdoor furniture collection by interior and product designer Ross Cassidy, a collection influenced by the French Riviera. Guests can dine on a Mediterranean and coastal-inspired menu from consulting chef David Boyle.

“The Sandbar at the Surf Lodge is an exciting development for CB2 as it marks our official foray into lifestyle experiences, allowing customers to fully interact with our product and brand outside of a store and home environment,” says Ryan Turf, CB2’s president. “As one of the most sought-after destinations for a discerning crowd, the Surf Lodge proved to be a perfect partner to bring our elevated designs straight to the beach.”

Jayma Cardoso, the founder and creative director of the Surf Lodge, says, “Interior design has always been a key focal point for The Surf Lodge, creating impactful spaces with a relaxed ambiance throughout our hotel and restaurant. I am thrilled to partner with CB2, leaders in the category, to bring their product to life via this new experiential concept for our guests to enjoy.”