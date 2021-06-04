Check Out This Newly-Renovated Orient Home and Other Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

For those looking to change their status from tourist to resident, there are many open houses being held this upcoming weekend, including a newly-renovated residence in Orient on the market for $2.466 million.

This 1.1-acre property at 1425 Orchard Street consists of a recently-restored barn that serves as a garage or work studio. Alongside the barn sits a stunning two-story residence offering four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The first floor of the residence houses a naturally lit living room with a chef’s kitchen and dining area that opens into the lush backyard. The second floor houses the large master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. The most breathtaking aspect of this property is its heated saltwater pool with a thousand square feet of thermal stone patio and a waterslide.

This property, which sits nearly at the tip of the North Fork, is listed with Lori M. Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate. It will be shown this weekend on Saturday, June 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

21 Dering Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3.249 million

Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3 Second Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $3.3 million

Broker: Jennifer Linick, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 4, 12 – 2 p.m.

984a Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $4.475 million

Broker: Angela Boyer Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

386 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $3 million

Broker: Jacalyn Worth, Town & Country

Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

27 John Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Ginger Thoerner, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4 Village Green Drive, Southampton

Townhouse #4

Price: $950,000

Brokers: Tom Ratcliffe, Lisa Perfido and Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Nest Seekers

Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m, and Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

99 Fordham Road, Southampton Village

Price: $1.885 million

Broker: Michael Gary, Town & Country

Saturday, June 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

19 West End Avenue, East Quogue

Price: $1.15 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

18 Oakview Highway, East Hampton

Price: $1.17 million

Broker: Betty Farrell, Nest Seekers

Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

7 Springville Circle, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.399 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, June 6, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

