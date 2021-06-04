Check Out This Newly-Renovated Orient Home and Other Open Houses This Weekend

For those looking to change their status from tourist to resident, there are many open houses being held this upcoming weekend, including a newly-renovated residence in Orient on the market for $2.466 million.
This 1.1-acre property at 1425 Orchard Street consists of a recently-restored barn that serves as a garage or work studio. Alongside the barn sits a stunning two-story residence offering four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
The first floor of the residence houses a naturally lit living room with a chef’s kitchen and dining area that opens into the lush backyard. The second floor houses the large master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. The most breathtaking aspect of this property is its heated saltwater pool with a thousand square feet of thermal stone patio and a waterslide.
This property, which sits nearly at the tip of the North Fork, is listed with Lori M. Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate. It will be shown this weekend on Saturday, June 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
21 Dering Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3.249 million
Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, June 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
3 Second Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $3.3 million
Broker: Jennifer Linick, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, June 4, 12 – 2 p.m.
984a Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $4.475 million
Broker: Angela Boyer Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
386 Main Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $3 million
Broker: Jacalyn Worth, Town & Country
Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
27 John Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Ginger Thoerner, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4 Village Green Drive, Southampton
Townhouse #4
Price: $950,000
Brokers: Tom Ratcliffe, Lisa Perfido and Suzanne Sienkiewicz, Nest Seekers
Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m, and Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
99 Fordham Road, Southampton Village
Price: $1.885 million
Broker: Michael Gary, Town & Country
Saturday, June 5, 12 – 2 p.m.
19 West End Avenue, East Quogue
Price: $1.15 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, June 5, 12 – 2 p.m.
18 Oakview Highway, East Hampton
Price: $1.17 million
Broker: Betty Farrell, Nest Seekers
Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
7 Springville Circle, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.399 million
Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, June 6, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
