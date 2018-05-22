That Clear Glass House in Springs is Back on the Market

This house is very cool. It was designed by Jeff Smilow, structural engineer of NYC's Freedom Tower. It juxtaposes the streamlined design glass and steel with the organic environment that surrounds it. And it's practically the size of the Freedom Tower at a massive 10,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and 6.5 baths. One staircase leads to two master suites, both with marble baths, and another staircase leads to four guest bedrooms, each with its own bath.

The house originally hit the market around a year and a half ago asking $5.5 million; now it's back asking just under $5 million.

So why didn't it sell? Well, it's not in the toniest location, 145 Neck Path in Springs, considering its price. The real culprit, we tend to think, are the interiors. As we like to say around here: staging. Get some. While we're sure the owner of this house loves his own interior decor, it strikes us as terribly cold and unwelcoming. Like a cross between an airport terminal (the mural with the mountain should say "Welcome to Denver International") and a car dealership, both with an upstairs bar area. We mean, come on:

Who except a kid on a scooter thinks this is what they want out of a living area? (The pouffe in the middle of acres of nothing cracks us up. Oooh, inviting.)

Though we do like what looks like a drip mural in the stairwell, an homage to local Jackson Pollock, we suppose. This bathroom is so minimalist it barely exists.

This is an easy fix, folks. Just add some furniture, rugs, textiles to warm up the space. Group everything nicely for conversations.

Other cool features: the fabulous pool, which is 27' x 55', saltwater and gunite with inset hot tub. There's a basement that connects via tunnel with a marble bathroom, a 4 car garage, and even more space for a future cinema room. The plot side is 1.93 acres, with a large nature preserve in the rear.

We'll be interested to see if this place, now represented by Robert Kohr at Sotheby's, sells now and at what price.

For more, click here. 145 Neck Path, East Hampton