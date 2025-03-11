Real Estate Insider: Cynthia Barrett on the Hamptons Rental Season

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Cynthia R. Barrett, an associate broker with Brown Harris Stevens’ Bridgehampton office, has been selling real estate for more than 17 years. Behind The Hedges asked Barrett, ranked in the top

1% of Brown Harris Stevens agents nationwide, to break down how summer rentals are looking ahead of the 2025 season.

BTH: As spring approaches, how is the summer rental season shaping up?

CB: This year’s rental season has less rentals as of March 1, 2025, year-over-year, but the terms are longer and more varied. Rentals are no longer Memorial Day through Labor Day or full-month rentals, but hybrids like mid-month to mid-month rentals or two-and-a-half-month rentals, etc. Last year was active early (November 2023- Jan 2024) then as spring progressed, rentals were severely discounted, and many homes went unrented. This year, rentals are continuing at a steady pace and price. There has been a steady flow of activity this year as many homeowners have not over-priced their homes.

BTH: What are you finding is most important to renters for summer 2025?

CB: Renters want renovated or new homes – something you can move right into with all the modern conveniences so that they can come and go with ease. Of course, a pool and being close to town or close to water remain top must-haves because people want to avoid as much traffic as possible during the summer. And while location is still a factor, it’s less urgent. Renters are willing to forgo being south of the highway if they can find a big home with great amenities and a big yard.

BTH: How are prices this season?

CB: New construction rentals are overall priced higher this season because demand for new is higher. However, the majority of rental homes are currently priced lower than last season. I wouldn’t say there is significant relief in the way of pricing – they’re just coming down off the peak. Additionally, I think the election and economy caused people to delay their rental searches; as of March 1, 2025, we have 132 leases signed versus 166 during the same period in 2024.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.