Design Ideas to Give Your Home a Farmhouse Feel

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Farmhouse style homes are having a moment.

A 2020 survey from homes.com asked more than 5,000 adults across the United States about their favorite house style from a list that included Bohemian craftsman, mid-century modern ranch, French chateau and Tudor, among others. Modern farmhouse was the runaway winner, as participants in 42 of the 50 states indicated this simple, cozy style was their favorite.

Home renovation projects can help homeowners put their own unique stamp on their homes, and such projects can be both aesthetic and functional in nature. The following are some farmhouse design elements homeowners can consider as they look to transform their home interiors with this popular style in mind.

EXPOSED BEAMS

Exposed beams instantly evoke images of a farmhouse. The home improvement experts at bobvila.com note that this rustic renovation project can utilize real wood or faux beams that look like the real thing. Decorative beams that have nothing to do with a home’s structural integrity can be installed by skilled do it- yourselfers. However, even faux beams are heavy, and bobvila.com recommends homeowners have an engineer assess their existing structure prior to installation.

DISTRESSED WOOD FINISHES

Distressing is designed to make something look less than perfect. Distressed wood finishes can be found throughout many farmhouse style homes. Furniture and picture frames can provide the distressed look farmhouse fans are looking for. This is a relatively inexpensive project that many homeowners can tackle on their own after watching some online tutorials that recommend the right tools and techniques to get the job done right.

KITCHEN SINK

Many components combine to create a truly classic farmhouse kitchen. But perhaps no component is more essential than the classic farmhouse sink. The renovation experts at HGTV note that a classic farmhouse sink features a deep, wide basin. Farmhouse sinks are large enough to handle all the dishes that come after a big family meal. Old-fashioned porcelain sinks are worth consideration by homeowners who want their kitchen sinks to evoke a traditional farmhouse feel.

COUNTERTOPS

HGTV recommends butcher block countertops for homeowners who favor European farmhouse style. Homeowners overhauling their kitchens to create a farmhouse feel should consider installing a large island with a walnut butcher block countertop for an authentic farmhouse feel. Farmhouse style homes are wildly popular. Some simple renovations can help homeowners with a fondness for farmhouse style bring this classic look into their homes.