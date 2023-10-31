Nancy Corzine, the renowned designer, is selling her home at 5 Casey Lane in Bridgehampton. She is asking $9.999 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A well-appointed Bridgehampton mansion, home to renowned designer Nancy Corzine, has come to market at $9.999 million.

Set on 3.5 manicured acres with picturesque vistas on a quiet country lane, the 8,000-square-foot home is in close vicinity to the Channing Daughters Vineyard and not far from Bridgehampton’s quaint Main Street.

The gated residence at 5 Casey Lane is listed with Beate Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Bridgehampton brokerage.

Private, rolling grounds lead to the seven-bedroom home with an oversized pool and a tennis court with 1.3 acres in front of the home itself. There are also plans in place for a pool house out back.

Built in 2004, the home begins with an elegant covered porch that runs the length of the house, known for grand entertaining, according to the listing.

The light-filled foyer features a sweeping staircase and leads into a living room with double-height ceilings, a fieldstone fireplace and french doors that open to the garden.

There are both informal and formal dining areas, a cozy den with a fireplace, a mud room and a chef’s eat-in kitchen.

The first floor also holds a spacious guest suite with a fireplace, as well as a sun room/gym giving boasting “enchanting views.”

The main stairway leads to a primary suite and three guest suites. In total, there are eight full bathrooms and two powder rooms in the home.

A rear staircase provides access to two en suite bedrooms with their own kitchenette and extra laundry room.

An unfinished lower level runs the length of the large home with plenty of storage and space to create more amenities.

There is an attached three-car garage.

[Listing: 5 Casey Lane, Bridgehampton | Agent: Beate Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty ] GMAP