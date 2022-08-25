Windy Hill Farm in Bridgehampton to Offer 7 New Luxury Homes

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Windy Hill Farm, a new private, equestrian-themed community of seven luxury residences, is being developed in Bridgehampton.

Chris Burnside, a leading real estate broker at Brown Harris Stevens, is both the listing agent and developer for the homes, which range in price from $8 to $10 million.

For the Hamptons, Windy Hill Farm is a unique single-home development, as it will have a homeowner’s association and will include 13 acres of preserved open space, exclusively for the use of the homeowners. Plans are in the works for a pasture for horses.

“Bridgehampton is easily compared to Wellington when it comes to equestrian estates,” says Burnside, mentioning the nearby Two Trees Farm in Bridgehampton, Southampton Polo, Wölffer Estate Stables in Sagaponack and about a dozen smaller farms bordered by estate homes that benefit from the view of preserved open space.

The 23-acre subdivided farm is located on Windy Hill Lane, just off Millstone Road, where an allée of specimen trees will line the private lane.

“What makes Windy Hill so special,” he continues, “is not merely the fact that each home will be built to the highest standards of design, materials and craftsmanship, but that they will be part of a new, equestrian-themed community modeled after Two Trees Estates, which sold out within two years.”

Hampton Pointe Construction has completed the infrastructure and is due to break ground on the first house by the end of September.

The residences, each sited on 1.2-to 1.6-acre lots, will range between 6,500 and 8,000 square feet and will include finished lower levels. Each will have its own gunite pool, spa and tennis court. Homes can be custom built with pre-construction prices ranging from $8 to $10 million, depending on the amenities chosen.

The lot at 1 Windy Hill Lane has already been sold, so six more remain available.

Each house will be unique, “designed in a modern aesthetic with traditional vernacular” and include state-of-the-art kitchens, large porches and indoor as well as outdoor fireplaces, Burnside says. Architectural features will include walls of glass, standing seam roofs and classic cedar shake exteriors.

Since the area is zoned for equestrian use, owners could choose to build an accessory structure for up to three horses, as well, according to Brown Harris Stevens.

As for the land that won’t be developed, “Ultimately, the homeowners’ association will be deciding on the usage of the space,” Burnside says, “but it will always be preserved as open space ensuring the bucolic nature of the community forever.”

Burnside has worked with many new construction projects and homes marketed and sold before they were built. His recent sales include the 12 new luxury estates in Bridgehampton, known as Two Trees Estates, Castle Hill Estates in Southampton, and Rady Lane Estates in East Quogue.

