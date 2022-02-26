“Wellington is a wonderful destination for equestrians in three disciplines: with world-class showjumping, dressage, and polo, there really is something for anyone who is into horse sport. There is a great diversity in the types of houses available in Wellington from large horse farms to smaller condominiums and everything in between. There are many price points in the market, some of which are surprisingly affordable. Buyers might consider whether some members of the family play golf or tennis; Wellington has some terrific communities with full country club amenities. There is even a community that has a landing strip for aircraft and the homes have hangars. Do you want a horse farm versus a house or condo? And location is key. Do you want to be close enough to hack, rather than trailer, your horse to the competition? Or would you prefer more open space and trail access? All of these layers exist. It’s fun to take a client to see properties in the different communities and be a part of their process in figuring out what works best for their horses and equestrian lifestyle.”