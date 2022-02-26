A palatial estate overlooking horses at pasture. A well-appointed barn with rows of stalls with the sound of palm trees rustling in the wind. Grass jumping rings are perfect, no matter the season. Owning a property in Wellington is the stuff of equestrian dreams, of course. We asked Florida real estate insiders and experts to share their insights: What are homeowners looking for among the many amenities available in Wellington?
Kay Lawson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
“Wellington is a wonderful destination for equestrians in three disciplines: with world-class showjumping, dressage, and polo, there really is something for anyone who is into horse sport. There is a great diversity in the types of houses available in Wellington from large horse farms to smaller condominiums and everything in between. There are many price points in the market, some of which are surprisingly affordable. Buyers might consider whether some members of the family play golf or tennis; Wellington has some terrific communities with full country club amenities. There is even a community that has a landing strip for aircraft and the homes have hangars. Do you want a horse farm versus a house or condo? And location is key. Do you want to be close enough to hack, rather than trailer, your horse to the competition? Or would you prefer more open space and trail access? All of these layers exist. It’s fun to take a client to see properties in the different communities and be a part of their process in figuring out what works best for their horses and equestrian lifestyle.”
Jeremy Greene, the Corcoran Group
“Wellington attracts top international riders who descend on this affluent community to train, ride and compete for the winter season. Having a network of farm owners from my days as a professional trainer and rider, I routinely help many top riders buy and sell their luxury properties in Wellington. My clients’ first requirement is always location. High-net-worth clients demand locations less than a mile from the horse show, with significant acreage in a private gated community. Homes must be luxurious in design with the latest technology and high-end finishes. Barns on the property must be able to house high-value horses that perform like Olympic athletes, either in Grand Prix Dressage, Hunter or Jumper classes at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). These horses require Olympic- style amenities such as whirlpools, treadmills, and special areas for regenerative procedures. It’s not uncommon for riders to spend more money on their equine athletes — ensuring their best care — than on themselves. Those selling their farms have peace of mind in listing with me, as my network is full of clients always looking to buy additional property in Wellington in this very hot housing market.”
Nancy Batchelor, Compass
“Wellington is an absolute gem and horse-lover’s dream. With miles of well-marked and maintained acreage, the town truly embraces the equestrian lifestyle. People come from all over the world to partake in the high-level competitions and events that Wellington has to offer. For homeowners, Wellington provides accessibility, landscape, agriculture and top-rated schools. The village is thoughtfully laid out and in close proximity to airports, highways and fine dining. The residential allure comes with luxurious horse estates and expansive land. The town feels like a whole different world compared to its South Florida surroundings. As an equestrian and Wellington homeowner myself, it is genuinely one of my favorite places to be.”
Chris Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
“As not only a broker but a buyer of Wellington real estate, I have experienced all perspectives. In my opinion, the Wellington area provides a similar landscape to the noted Hamptons market. The area offers elegant estates, stunning horse farms with house, pool and tennis, and miles of vast open spaces surrounded by a lush landscape teeming with wildlife and spectacular sunsets. The ability to have horses, staff and entertainment surrounding your home is the equestrian dream. There is nowhere else where you can ride your horse from your farm to a horse show with ideal amenities and the finest competition all year long. Rentals are extremely expensive during the prime season (January- April) but compared to the Palm Beach or Miami market, prices still seem to be a bargain. As word spreads about this unique place, that will likely change. Only 12 miles west of Palm Beach you find beautiful pastures, gated communities, and great shopping and without the high-rise buildings. You are also only a short drive to the restaurants, beaches and shopping of Palm Beach. Wellington is home to some of the most affluent international communities and continues to be the most sought-after real estate for the equestrian. Besides, where else in the world is there a street crosswalk button set high enough to hit while mounted on your horse?”
This article appeared in the February 2022 issue of Behind The Hedges. The digital version of the magazine is available here.