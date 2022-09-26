Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Athleta, a performance and lifestyle brand for women and girls (pronounced ath·leh·tuh), has opened its first store in the Hamptons at the Bridgehampton Commons.

The 2,373-square-foot retail space, located in the shopping complex at 2044 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, showcases the brand’s full selection of versatile, on-trend products, including its Athleta Girl assortment, a statement says.

“As part of our strategic growth plan, Athleta is investing in new access points to reach new customers and expand our community of empowered women and girls,” an Athlete spokesperson told Behind The Hedges. “The Hamptons is an amazing community full of opportunities to live our brand and introduce our performance and performance lifestyle product to new customers, which made it a natural fit for our newest store. From the beaches to the trails, we can’t wait to get out and explore!”

The store, owned by The Gap Inc., officially opened on Tuesday, September 13, just two doors down from The Gap store, which has been open in the Commons for more than two decades.

Athleta celebrated its grand opening from Thursday, September 15 to Saturday, September 17, with a jewelry party, yoga party and refreshments.

Also, during the opening week, Athleta partnered with Heart of Hamptons where customers who donated to the charity received an appreciation card for $15 off their purchase.

The brand has more than 220 stores across the country, but the closest to the Hamptons has been at the Smithtown Mall in Lake Grove.

It offers multi-generational, performance and lifestyle outfitting for women’s active lifestyles —from workout to workday. Exclusive collaborations include ones with Allyson Felix, a retired American track and field athlete, the Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and the singer Alicia Keys.

The new Bridgehampton Commons store provides customers with unique offerings including BOPIS (Buy Online, Pickup in Store), order in-store, alterations, and in-store education about the brand and its product selection.

