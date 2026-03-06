Diamond Heir’s Oceanfront Bridgehampton Estate Lists for $45M

The $45 million oceanfront estate at 15 Dune Road in Bridgehampton was designed so every principal room enjoys ocean views.

A major listing has joined the top-end of the market — an oceanfront residence is asking $45 million.

The home at 15 Dune Road, situated on a sizable 1.91-acre parcel just past Jobs Lane, was originally built by the late Ara Arslanian, a prominent figure in the international diamond trade and a serious collector and patron in the 1980s New York art world.

Douglas Elliman’s Kyle Rosko, Keren Ringler and John Gomes represent the listing.

“Offering sunrises over the ocean and sunsets over Mecox Bay, an estate of this scale, presence and build on Dune Road is rarely available for sale,” says Rosko. “This is an exceptional opportunity to have a legacy oceanfront with one of the most coveted addresses in the Hamptons.”

With 7,059 square feet of space, “the residence unfolds in a linear shoreline layout so that every principal room enjoys uninterrupted water views — sunrises over the ocean, sunsets over the bay,” according to the listing, which of course touts its direct ocean access at Mecox Beach.

Built in 2018, the three-level house was designed by Mark C. Matthews Architecture in collaboration with Francis D’Haene of D’Apostrophe Design. Among the many standout features is a three-story glass elevator that maintains those ocean views at every level.

Arslanian, who died in November 2025, was a prominent second-generation member of the Arslanian diamond family. He was also an early supporter of Jean-Michel Basquiat and maintained close relationships with Keith Haring, Andy Warhol and other artists of that era. He reportedly spent nearly a decade designing the home, and envisioned it as both a private family retreat and a gallery-like setting for important contemporary works from his collection.

Therefore, he installed UV-protected Arcadia glass walls and ensured the use of top-tier glazing to safeguard the artwork from coastal exposure — a rare detail even among high-end oceanfront homes, Douglas Elliman says.

“The layout balances privacy with scale, accommodating both intimate living and significant entertaining,” the description continues, noting refined finishes and custom craftsmanship, such as detailed millwork and other architectural elements, that “create a sense of understated elegance.”

Full-height walls of those Arcadia sliding glass doors and windows allow the natural light to pour into the home. The expansive, open-concept living, dining and kitchen take up one wing of the home and feature the first of two fireplaces. The sliders open to the inground gunite pool, which is saltwater and heated. Direct access to the sandy beach is just beyond the pool deck.

There are a total of seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths on every level with balconies overlooking the ocean, as well as Mecox Bay, which can be seen from the other side of the home.

A spacious office features a wood-burning fireplace. There is also a gym and a media room.

A rooftop deck allows for the ultimate 360-degree view, and can be personalized to suit the new owner’s exacting vision.

Also outside, there is an outdoor shower.

Check out more photos below.

