Don Draper's Summer Home Is in Quogue

This contemporary in Quogue was actually built in 1988 (when Don Draper would have been getting a little long in the tooth), but it was given a fresh midcentury look by its owner, architect David Neff. The most striking thing about the interiors now is the encaustic cement tiles that decorate the fireplace, kitchen backsplash and bathrooms, mostly in coordinating blues and greens.

Wait, what are cement tiles? They've actually been around for close to 200 years. They're not fired, so there is no glaze layer on the surface of the tile, which gives them a matte look. Pigment is pressed into finely ground Portland cement, which is on top of a layer of sand and cement. They're very durable.

Neff chose Popham Design's cement tiles, which are handmade in Morocco. He was quoted in the New York Times about the tiles in 2016, while transforming the house.

"Popham Design has about 100 patterns and 100 colors, and it's made to order, so you can assign any color to any pattern," Mr. Neff said. "I spent days staying up until 4 or 5 a.m., playing with different patterns and color combinations on my computer."

Don't they look ginchy, Don? Other features of the property: a finished lower level rec room (we're sure it should be called a rec room), a heated gunite pool, an all weather tennis court, hot tub, fire pit, and a "magical lighted trail in the woods leading to a sand meditation area."

Set on just over an acre of land, the house is 2700 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The asking price for all this, repped by Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin at Saunders, is $1.5 million. (The 60s look is here to stay, but sadly not so much the 60s prices!) Still, this place offers a lot for the ask, we think.

For more, click here. 18 Indian Pipe Road, Quogue