Douglas Elliman Introduces a New Era in Home Search

This week, Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, unveiled its new digital platform Elliman.com, along with Elliman Inspirations, an AI-powered home discovery tool offering personalized property searches and a private agent-client collaboration space.

“The launch of this new digital destination and platform truly represents a new era in home search,” said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. “As a company with innovation and entrepreneurship at its core, Douglas Elliman is dedicated to providing a discovery and collaboration experience that exemplifies these virtues.”

Elliman Inspirations is meant to offer a sleek, innovative digital experience and enable agents to host clients in “an agent-branded, AI-assisted home discovery, comparison, and search experience,” according to the press release.

“Behind the scenes, real estate-trained Al technology monitors preferences and behaviors and gives agents contextually relevant suggestions for prompting clients toward their new home purchase. Clients can even search by image to capture listings for sale that match their desired home aesthetic. Furthermore, behavior and match score-based AI recommendations help convert clients with ease,” it explains.

“In an industry that thrives on the power of personal relationships, Douglas Elliman has always been committed to helping our agents forge meaningful connections with clients,” said Liebowitz. “By that measure, World of Elliman and Elliman Inspirations promise to enhance and elevate the way agents and clients connect and build lasting relationships around the real estate journey.”

Capabilities include real-time collaboration between agents and clients, where they can share commentary, send listings, build a collection of listings they like, and track insights and preferences.

There is full searchability of all live listings across all cities, neighborhoods, zip codes, or within custom boundaries that can be pinpointed on a map.

Users will be able to track favorite properties and organize a search into personalized folders of listings. They can also “pin” specific photos from listings into a custom page of “inspirations.” Advanced image recognition searches can be conducted by using photos, whether they are “pinned inspiration” or any uploaded photo.

“Elliman Inspirations represents a quantum leap in real estate marketing and technology. By seamlessly blending AI-powered personalization with agent expertise, we’re transforming the home search from a transactional process to an immersive, tailored journey,” said Elliman Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Garbarini. “Our agents can now provide unprecedented insight and convenience, leveraging intelligent recommendations that truly understand client preferences and behavior.”

“We built Elliman Inspirations to be a shared space for agents and clients to find and sell homes that align with clients’ lifestyles, budgets, and unique preferences,” said Connie Mui-Reilly, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Douglas Elliman. “With sophisticated tools for collecting and sharing images through personal ‘mood boards,’ this new platform will dramatically enrich and advance the real estate discovery experience.”

