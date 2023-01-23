Douglas Elliman Names Todd Bourgard CEO on Long Island

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Douglas Elliman has new leadership on Long Island.

Douglas Elliman Realty announced last week that Todd Bourgard, who has had a 25-year real estate career, was promoted to the chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman Long Island. Bourgard has been the senior executive regional manager of sales for the Hamptons and North Fork. Bourgard’s predecessor, Ann Conroy, was appointed chairwoman of Douglas Elliman Long Island.

In his new role, Bourgard will oversee operations throughout the island, which includes 36 Elliman offices and over 2,000 real estate agents throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, the Hamptons and the North Fork, as well as Bayside, Queens.

“Stepping into this role is the biggest honor of my career,” Bourgard said in a statement.

“The experience of working alongside the best managers, agents and staff in the business is so rewarding and a true privilege. I’m inspired every day by the talent in this region, the power of the Douglas Elliman brand, the strength of our operations, technology initiatives and growth efforts, and our incredible executive leadership,” he continued. “I’m thrilled to be a part of it all, and as we join our Hamptons and North Fork operations with greater Long Island, I look forward to continuing the legacy of success and market leadership that my friend Ann Conroy and I have worked to establish.”

“Todd has long been an integral member of the Douglas Elliman senior leadership team, spurring our tremendous growth in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, recruiting many new top-performing agents, while retaining the great talent we have attracted over the years,” said Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman. “Under his leadership, Elliman has cemented its position as market leader on the East End of Long Island, with record-breaking numbers in closed sales volume and revenue growth for the last several years. He is a highly skilled and valued executive, and we’re thrilled to see him take his talents to the next level with Douglas Elliman.”

Bourgard has had his real estate license since 1997, quickly rising as a top realtor in the Hampton Bays area. “His tireless, principled approach, coupled with a genuine love for his work, garnered him ‘Top Producer’ status over the next 17 years,” the statement said.

He soon became the manager of the Hampton Bays office, which, within two years, became the No. 1 real estate office in the hamlet. He then managed the larger Westhampton Beach office, starting in 2017, and, one year later, the Quogue office

In 2019, Bourgard became the senior executive manager of sales for the Hamptons region, overseeing all eight Elliman offices including Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Hampton Bays, Quogue, Sag Harbor, Southampton, Westhampton and Montauk. Elliman’s three offices on the North Fork — in Cutchogue, Mattituck and Greenport — also came under his leadership.

“A hands-on leader with a tireless work ethic, Todd is a consummate professional, a positive force, and a great friend,” said Scott Durkin, chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman. “We are proud to have him at the helm of our brokerage on Long Island, the Hamptons and the North Fork.”

Meanwhile, Conroy, who has 40 years of experience in real estate, will serve in an advisory capacity to Bourgard. As CEO of Douglas Elliman Long Island, she oversaw all 25 regional offices.

“A strong and inspiring leader, Ann has been instrumental in making Douglas Elliman the number one brokerage on Long Island year after year, championing our agents, and elevating our stature in the region,” said Lorber. “Ann is known for her passion for the real estate industry, her love of our agents, her respect for the consumers, and her pride in the Douglas Elliman Brand. We are grateful that she will continue to share her wisdom, passion and friendship in this new advisory role. “

“It’s been a privilege to serve as CEO of Long Island and I’m enormously proud of our accomplishments as a region,” said Conroy. “My happiest hours have been those spent solving problems, sharing ideas with, and working alongside the best and the brightest managers and agents in the industry. In an extremely competitive marketplace, we have created incredible strength, mindshare with the consumer, and grown in leaps and bounds.”

Melody Newberry, who has served under Bourgard as vice president of operations on the Hamptons and North Fork, was promoted to vice president of operations for Long Island, Hamptons and North Fork.