Drew Barrymore Lists Hamptons House for $8.5M

Drew Barrymore, inset, has listed her house in Sagaponack for nearly $8.5 million.
Real estate photo: Harris Allen for Sotheby’s International Realty/Drew Barrymore, Photo: Sean Zanni/PatrickMcMullan.com

Drew Barrymore is looking to move on from her Hamptons home. The actress and talk show host has put her Sagaponack residence on the market.

The converted 1920s barn, aptly located at 16 Old Barn Lane, is asking $8.45 million. Kathy Konzet of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Konzet, who did not return a request for comment, calls Barrymore’s home in the listing description “a gracious work of art, instantly captivates.”

Barrymore purchased the farmhouse in October 2019 for $5.5 million under a limited liability company called Daisy Barns, records show. There is no word as to why Barrymore, who also lives in New York City, has decided to sell. She has longstanding ties to the Hamptons, where the John Drew Theater at Guild Hall in East Hampton is named for her great-great uncle, the actor John Drew Jr., a member of the Barrymore family who summered in East Hampton starting in the late 19th century.

The living space on the main floor features exposed beams and a brick fireplace.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

The 6,850-square-foot residence features “an array of glass doors surrounding decks and patios” and authentic details, such as original beams and floors. The kitchen and breakfast nook, which can be found on the second level, are open to a generously sized great room. They also enjoy a private deck for summer al fresco dining. An intimate pastel pink dining room under a slanted ceiling with a skylight nearby.

Another living area with a brick fireplace can be found on the first floor. The primary bedroom opens up to a private patio surrounded by flowering plants.

There are a total of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. An open den separates the bedroom wings.

The outdoor private pais tio just off the primary bedroom.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

There is also a separate, but attached guest house that houses one bedroom and one bathroom, as well as a living room and office area. It also boasts an expansive roof deck for views over Sagaponack.

A gunite pool is surrounded by wood decking and complemented by a small, shingled pool house. A bocce court is just steps away.

A stone patio leads to the lush lawn and “meandering park-like” grounds with mature specimens trees and flowering gardens.

“The open western sky presents magnificent direct evening sunsets,” the listing says.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.

A view of the backyard on the 1.7-acre groundsHarris Allen for Sotheby’s International Realty
The 6,500-square-foot house is partly a restored 1920s barn.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The house contains many original details, including exposedl beams and hardwood floors.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
Many authentic details abound at this home.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The living area on the second floor is open to the kitchen.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The open-concept kitchenLena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The spacious kitchen is located on the second floor.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The breakfast nook enjoys natural sunlight and access to the deck.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The adjacent dining area is splashed with a pale pink.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
There is also a large kitchen pantry just off the kitchen where there is also access to the upper deck.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
An open den separates the bedroom wings.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
A full bathroom can be found off the great room.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
Drew Barrymore’s primary bedroom enjoys a private patio.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The primary bathroomLena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
One of the six guest bedroomsLena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The living area in the private guest quarters boasts access to a large private deck.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The expansive deck has some of the best views over the treetops in Sagaponack.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The guest cottage bedroom enjoys high ceilings and plenty of natural light.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The pool is just steps away from the main house and surrounded by blooming flowers and plants.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The gunite pool is surrounded by decking.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
A small pool house serves as a cabana.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The pool and lush gardens surround a bocce court.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
The property has rolling green lawns, specimen trees and flower gardens.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
A specimen tree blooming on Barrymore’s property this spring.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

