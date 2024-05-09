Drew Barrymore, inset, has listed her house in Sagaponack for nearly $8.5 million.

Drew Barrymore is looking to move on from her Hamptons home. The actress and talk show host has put her Sagaponack residence on the market.

The converted 1920s barn, aptly located at 16 Old Barn Lane, is asking $8.45 million. Kathy Konzet of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Konzet, who did not return a request for comment, calls Barrymore’s home in the listing description “a gracious work of art, instantly captivates.”

Barrymore purchased the farmhouse in October 2019 for $5.5 million under a limited liability company called Daisy Barns, records show. There is no word as to why Barrymore, who also lives in New York City, has decided to sell. She has longstanding ties to the Hamptons, where the John Drew Theater at Guild Hall in East Hampton is named for her great-great uncle, the actor John Drew Jr., a member of the Barrymore family who summered in East Hampton starting in the late 19th century.

The 6,850-square-foot residence features “an array of glass doors surrounding decks and patios” and authentic details, such as original beams and floors. The kitchen and breakfast nook, which can be found on the second level, are open to a generously sized great room. They also enjoy a private deck for summer al fresco dining. An intimate pastel pink dining room under a slanted ceiling with a skylight nearby.

Another living area with a brick fireplace can be found on the first floor. The primary bedroom opens up to a private patio surrounded by flowering plants.

There are a total of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. An open den separates the bedroom wings.

There is also a separate, but attached guest house that houses one bedroom and one bathroom, as well as a living room and office area. It also boasts an expansive roof deck for views over Sagaponack.

A gunite pool is surrounded by wood decking and complemented by a small, shingled pool house. A bocce court is just steps away.

A stone patio leads to the lush lawn and “meandering park-like” grounds with mature specimens trees and flowering gardens.

“The open western sky presents magnificent direct evening sunsets,” the listing says.

