East End Agencies' Top Sales of 2020...So Far

26 and 32 Windmill Lane, East Hampton, Photo: Douglas Elliman Photography

Six months into 2020, there have been significant and major properties sold across the East End. From an historic inn on Shelter Island to the largest sale on record in the Hamptons since 2016, here are the biggest sales thus far in 2020, as shared with us by each real estate group.

Brown Harris Stevens

385 Great Plains Road, Southampton, $16.5 million

This Southampton estate was designed by Peter Schulte and has 10 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, ornate flourishes throughout, gunite pool, tennis court, library, study, gym and more on 3.4 acres.

The Corcoran Group

24 and 28 Gin Lane, Southampton, $38 million

This property features a carriage house, as well as land to develop. It was sold by Susan Breitenbach.

Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

168 Dune Road, Quogue, $16.4 million

Called the "Sand Castle," this mansion includes a strip of oceanfront, as well as bay access with 3 deeded boat slips. There's a tennis court, duneside pool with pool pavilion, and a 9-bedroom, 14,000 square foot gambrel house.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

26 and 32 Windmill Lane, East Hampton, $45 million

This property is not only the highest-sold property of the year so far, but also the largest on record in the Hamptons since 2016. The 6.7-acre oceanfront estate was built for Union Pacific Former President and later Chairman of the Board, James Evans. It comprises two parcels--including one with a 5,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath main house designed by architects Zwirko & Ortmann, which is sited on 5.4 acres, and a separate nearly 1.3-acre parcel with a 4-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath guest house with pool. The parcel was co-exclusively represented by Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman, and Valerie Smith and Frank Newbold of Sotheby's. Gary DePersia of Corcoran brought the buyer.

Saunders & Associates

494 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack, $16.5 million

This new build by Michael Davis features a stunning estate on 2.3 acres with 8 en-suite bedrooms, pool, all-weather tennis court, lush landscaping, an entry court, service entrance, and a large rear lawn and more. The property was listed by Terry Cohen.

Sotheby's International Realty

1050 Meadow Lane, Southampton, $42 million

This property features 535 feet of ocean frontage on 3.38 acres, along with bay frontage and a private dock. The house contains 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, gunite pool, media room, wine cellar, wet bar, full covered terrace and more. It was listed by Harald Grant.

Town & Country Real Estate

23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, $4.95 million

This historic commercial property, the Chequit Inn, was built in 1872 and has housed such guests as the Kennedys and Marilyn Monroe. Over the years the Chequit has been a Shelter Island mainstay. The Chequit Inn was listed by Nicholas Planamento.