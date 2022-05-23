Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An equestrian estate in East Hampton, totaling more than 20 acres, sold in two deals, for a combined $22.5 million, on April 29.

A private buyer paid $12.7 million for the 15,000-square-foot main house at 172 Cedar Street, an agricultural reserve and an additional lot —approximately eight acres in total. The Town of East Hampton purchased the remaining six lots and one reserve — approximately 12.37 acres — for $10 million, using the Community Preservation Fund.

Douglas Elliman’s Enzo Morabito and Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing. Morabito brought the buyer.

“It was an honor to be involved in such a special multi-faceted sale, with wonderful parties on both sides, and knowing an iconic stretch of open farmland will remain that way,” Morabito says.

“It was a privilege to represent such an exceptional property and we’re happy to see it to a successful closing,” Trotter says, adding that she was also pleased that approximately half of the acreage was preserved.

East Hampton Estate’s Main Residence

The main property with the nine-bedroom house sits on eight acres and includes many other structures, including already built horse stables, riding rings and grass paddocks, making it the perfect spot for any serious rider — or someone who wants to be.

The house itself is beautifully appointed with double-height ceilings and Australian Cypress hardwood floors throughout and French doors that swing to outdoor sitting areas to lookout onto the sprawling property.

The large, white, country kitchen is any chef’s dream with an oversized marble center island with counter seating, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliance, opalescent tiling and custom cabinetry with floor to ceiling storage space. The kitchen has a breakfast area and is open to a living room. A formal dining room has space for a large table as one might imagine.

On the main level, there is a grand foyer and a music room. Nine fireplaces are located throughout the home, including in a couple of the bedrooms. On the lower level, there is a spa, sauna, steam room, massage room, gym and theater.

In addition, the property features a chlorine-free gunite pool, a fully-equipped pool house, and tennis court.

