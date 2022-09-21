Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Less than one block from East Hampton‘s Main Beach is a historic home that has been in the same family for generations. Listed with Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman, the home at 9 Lockwood Lane is asking $12.9 million.

“This home is a truly authentic, East Hampton shingled cottage – elegant, classic, and what everyone tries to emulate,” says Gundersen. “It was originally built in the early 1900s on the site of Mr. Lockwood’s original estate, the namesake family of this highly desirable and extremely private lane less than one block to the ocean and all the terrific amenities of Main Beach.”

The residence sits on a parcel just shy of an acre and features seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half-baths.

“There are only three homes on Lockwood Lane, all a stone’s throw to many well-known celebrity homes,” Gundersen adds. “It’s the perfect location, tucked away on this very quiet and secluded street right between Hook Pond and Lily Pond Lane. There’s incredible opportunity and value to be found at this special property, prime and ready for its next buyer.”

In 2002, the house was fully renovated, “keeping all of the historic charm and character, while updating the home to meet the needs of a modern lifestyle,” she continues. “I love the expansive covered porch, the many opportunities for entertaining, and the way indoor and outdoor living are expertly integrated throughout.”

There are two entrances to the home with its open floor plan. A living room with a wood-burning fireplace and French doors leads to an extensive covered porch perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining in the summer. A large eat-in kitchen features a center island and a breakfast nook, while the dining room is warmed by another wood-burning fireplace.

All seven bedrooms can be found on the second floor, spread across two separate wings. The ample primary suite features two individual bathrooms and two walk-in closets.

The pre-existing, non-conforming finished attic space with its views overlooking the Maidstone Golf Club and the Atlantic Ocean in the distance can be used as a recreational space or as an office space.

A lush rolling lawn and mature landscaping surround the 18-by-60-foot heated gunite pool. A built-in barbeque can be found nearby.

The property also holds a detached garage.

An open house will be held there on Wednesday, September 21, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

[Listing: 9 Lockwood Lane, East Hampton| Brokers: Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

