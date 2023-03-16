An East Hampton Modern Farmhouse Retreat Asking $5.2 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A custom-built, modern farmhouse on a private road in East Hampton is listed at $5,199,000.

Debbie Brenneman, Charlie Esposito and Michael Esposito of the Corcoran Group are representing the property at 67 Buell Lane Extension with close proximity to the Village of East Hampton.

The four-bedroom, five-bath home, on a 0.36-acre property, was completed in 2018.

The attention to detail is clear. “Beautiful black American walnut wood floors and accents were incorporated in key locations throughout this 3,200-square-foot home to soften and enhance the aesthetic,” the listing says. “The highest level of fixtures and lighting abound throughout the home.”

The open floor plan “allows for seamless movement when entertaining,” according to the description.

An eat-in kitchen, which features high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry, flows into the formal dining room and shares a three-sided corner gas fireplace.

The primary bedroom suite is on one side of the home for privacy. It offers a spa bathroom with radiant heated flooring and a floor-to-ceiling picture window, as well as the ability to walk outside and enjoy the outdoor shower.

An office/TV room, a wet bar, a full bath and a laundry room are also found on the main floor, along with a 15-by-14-foot screened-in, three-season room with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace in the back corner. “It’s an escape in your own home,” the listing says.

A striking custom wood and copper staircase leads to the second floor, where there are two en suite bedrooms with a shared sitting area.

Down on the lower level, there is an additional 1,400-square-foot of living space with an en suite bedroom, a full gym and a large storage area. There is also access into the three-car garage.

Mature gardens surround the house, from front to back with cozy seating areas and outdoor lighting.

A front path of large fieldstone slabs leads to a 10-by-34-foot heated gunite pool with saltwater filtration and plenty of “in-pool” seating platforms.

[Listing: 67 Buell Lane Ext., East Hampton | Brokers: Debbie Brenneman, Charlie Esposito and Michael Esposito, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

