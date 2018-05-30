A Simple Modern Farmhouse in Orient for $2 Million

Look north, homebuyers! And why not? This property, repped by Bridget Elkin at Daniel Gale/Sotheby's, is very close to the bay, in peaceful, quiet, picturesque Orient. Set on 2.36 acres, there's a Hamptons-style saltwater pool and plenty of room for whatever else you'd to add. The exterior is simple, plain, and unpretentious. Looks almost like an 18th century house, actually.

The interiors are bang up to date, everything having been recently redone in shades of gray. We quite like the gray, mostly, except for the floorboards which strike us as too instrusive--we'd want to darken or bleach them. The kitchen and bathrooms are all done in gray too with the occasional spot of bright color.

The house isn't large by Hamptons standards at 3450 square feet, with three full and two half baths. A buyer might be able to finish a lower level, though, if they wanted more space.

Prices in the area are all over the place, and this is the most expensive property for sale in Orient, but we're thinking it's not a bad price given the generous acreage and the pristine state of the house. What do you think?

For more, click here. 860 Diedricks Road, Orient