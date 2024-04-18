Home in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods Brings the Outdoors In

East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Northwest Woods, Hamptons
The home at 17 Scallop Avenue in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods, part of the Hands Creek Harbor Association, is on the market for $2,395,000.
Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

A modernist home in the Hands Creek Harbor area in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods brings the outdoors in — all for $2,395,000.

Liz Carey of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the listing at 17 Scallop Avenue.

The stylish house where “indoor/outdoor living is a breeze,” as the description says, offers 2,200 square feet of space.

East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, dining room
A large screened-in porch sits alongside the saltwater pool.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

Originally built in 1978 and recently renovated, the house begins with a wide porch that leads into a double-height living room. A wall of sliding doors and a clerestory window allow for a ton of sunlight to flow into the home all year long. The doors open to a large mahogany deck and a huge, double-height screened-in porch that provides more space for entertaining and relaxing while looking out at the saltwater pool.

Turn around to face the door and there is a large brick, wood-burning fireplace that has been painted white to lend to the room’s beachy feel. There is a dedicated space in the hearth to conveniently keep the wood. A ceiling fan keeps the house breezy on hot summer days, though there is also central air conditioning. Built-in bookshelves on two walls provide plenty of storage.

The galley-style kitchen offers plenty of room and features stainless steel appliances, including a double-wall oven, a cooktop and a dishwasher. The dining room is visible from the kitchen and has room to seat 10. There is also a sliding door for access to the screened-in porch.

East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, living room
The living room features double-height ceilings and sliding glass doors that open to a mahogany deck.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

The three-bedroom, three-bath home also has a den that could be converted into a fourth bedroom. The bedrooms are laid out on opposite sides of the house. The primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a walk-in glass shower. All of the bathrooms feature classic subway tile showers.

Each bedroom has several windows for plenty of natural sunlight. One of the guest bedrooms features a sliding glass door out onto the deck.

There is also a laundry room with storage.

Outside on the 0.6-acre property, the 20-by-40-foot gunite pool is surrounded by mahogany wood decking and mature landscaping.

East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, pool
The 20-by-40-foot gunite pool is surrounded by landscaping and a mahogany deck.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

The house is located in the Hands Creek Harbor Property Owners Association, a desirable waterfront community that encompasses 67 single-family homes on Clamshell and Scallop Avenues and the harbor side of Hands Creek Road from the intersection of Springy Banks to Three Mile Harbor.

The association maintains a two-acre waterside property for members and guests. It includes a footpath with access to the creek and a sitting area that offers an open view across the harbor.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 17 Scallop Avenue, East Hampton | Broker: Liz Carey, Sotheby’s International Realty| GMAP

East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, front of the house
The house was originally built in 1978 and has been renovated.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, entryway
The brick fireplace can be seen at the entrance.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, living room
The wood-burning brick fireplace has been painted white.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, kitchen
The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, kitchen
The dining area can be seen from the kitchen.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, dining room
The dining room also features sliding glass doors to the screened-in porch.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, bedroom
The primary bedroom is filled with natural light.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, bathroom
The en suite primary bathroom features double sinks and a walk-in shower.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, bedroom
One of the three bedroomsLena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, bedroom
Another guest bedroom, this one which features sliding glass doors that open to the deck.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, bedroom
A den can be converted into a fourth bathroom.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International RealtyLena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, bathroom
One of the three full bathrooms.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, bathroom
All of the bathrooms have subway tiles.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, laundry room
The laundry room offers cabinet storage.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons
Another view of the home from the backyard.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, pool
Mature vegetation around the pool.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, landscaping
A flowering garden nearby the pool on the 0.6-acre property.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, Hands Creek Harbor
The Hands Creek Harbor Association offers a waterfront parcel for members and guests.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton house, 17 Scallop Avenue, Hamptons, Hands Creek Harbor
Hands Creek is a desirable waterfront community.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

