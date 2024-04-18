Home in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods Brings the Outdoors In

A modernist home in the Hands Creek Harbor area in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods brings the outdoors in — all for $2,395,000.
Liz Carey of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the listing at 17 Scallop Avenue.
The stylish house where “indoor/outdoor living is a breeze,” as the description says, offers 2,200 square feet of space.
Originally built in 1978 and recently renovated, the house begins with a wide porch that leads into a double-height living room. A wall of sliding doors and a clerestory window allow for a ton of sunlight to flow into the home all year long. The doors open to a large mahogany deck and a huge, double-height screened-in porch that provides more space for entertaining and relaxing while looking out at the saltwater pool.
Turn around to face the door and there is a large brick, wood-burning fireplace that has been painted white to lend to the room’s beachy feel. There is a dedicated space in the hearth to conveniently keep the wood. A ceiling fan keeps the house breezy on hot summer days, though there is also central air conditioning. Built-in bookshelves on two walls provide plenty of storage.
The galley-style kitchen offers plenty of room and features stainless steel appliances, including a double-wall oven, a cooktop and a dishwasher. The dining room is visible from the kitchen and has room to seat 10. There is also a sliding door for access to the screened-in porch.
The three-bedroom, three-bath home also has a den that could be converted into a fourth bedroom. The bedrooms are laid out on opposite sides of the house. The primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a walk-in glass shower. All of the bathrooms feature classic subway tile showers.
Each bedroom has several windows for plenty of natural sunlight. One of the guest bedrooms features a sliding glass door out onto the deck.
There is also a laundry room with storage.
Outside on the 0.6-acre property, the 20-by-40-foot gunite pool is surrounded by mahogany wood decking and mature landscaping.
The house is located in the Hands Creek Harbor Property Owners Association, a desirable waterfront community that encompasses 67 single-family homes on Clamshell and Scallop Avenues and the harbor side of Hands Creek Road from the intersection of Springy Banks to Three Mile Harbor.
The association maintains a two-acre waterside property for members and guests. It includes a footpath with access to the creek and a sitting area that offers an open view across the harbor.
Check out more photos below.
[Listing: 17 Scallop Avenue, East Hampton | Broker: Liz Carey, Sotheby’s International Realty| GMAP
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.