Home in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods Brings the Outdoors In

The home at 17 Scallop Avenue in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods, part of the Hands Creek Harbor Association, is on the market for $2,395,000.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modernist home in the Hands Creek Harbor area in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods brings the outdoors in — all for $2,395,000.

Liz Carey of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the listing at 17 Scallop Avenue.

The stylish house where “indoor/outdoor living is a breeze,” as the description says, offers 2,200 square feet of space.

Originally built in 1978 and recently renovated, the house begins with a wide porch that leads into a double-height living room. A wall of sliding doors and a clerestory window allow for a ton of sunlight to flow into the home all year long. The doors open to a large mahogany deck and a huge, double-height screened-in porch that provides more space for entertaining and relaxing while looking out at the saltwater pool.

Turn around to face the door and there is a large brick, wood-burning fireplace that has been painted white to lend to the room’s beachy feel. There is a dedicated space in the hearth to conveniently keep the wood. A ceiling fan keeps the house breezy on hot summer days, though there is also central air conditioning. Built-in bookshelves on two walls provide plenty of storage.

The galley-style kitchen offers plenty of room and features stainless steel appliances, including a double-wall oven, a cooktop and a dishwasher. The dining room is visible from the kitchen and has room to seat 10. There is also a sliding door for access to the screened-in porch.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home also has a den that could be converted into a fourth bedroom. The bedrooms are laid out on opposite sides of the house. The primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a walk-in glass shower. All of the bathrooms feature classic subway tile showers.

Each bedroom has several windows for plenty of natural sunlight. One of the guest bedrooms features a sliding glass door out onto the deck.

There is also a laundry room with storage.

Outside on the 0.6-acre property, the 20-by-40-foot gunite pool is surrounded by mahogany wood decking and mature landscaping.

The house is located in the Hands Creek Harbor Property Owners Association, a desirable waterfront community that encompasses 67 single-family homes on Clamshell and Scallop Avenues and the harbor side of Hands Creek Road from the intersection of Springy Banks to Three Mile Harbor.

The association maintains a two-acre waterside property for members and guests. It includes a footpath with access to the creek and a sitting area that offers an open view across the harbor.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 17 Scallop Avenue, East Hampton | Broker: Liz Carey, Sotheby’s International Realty| GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.