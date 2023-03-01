Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Brown Harris Stevens has just listed a home in East Hampton Village that harkens back to a bygone era. Plus the house boasts an interesting past of hosting several celebrities for events, such as superstar Barbra Streisand, pioneering congresswoman Bella Abzug and artist James Rosenquist.

James J. MacMillan and Elizabeth Wohl represent the property at 32 Ocean Avenue exclusively, listing it at $11.5 million.

“In my 20-plus years of real estate experience it is inspiring to present an original Summer Colony home that offers the spacious living areas, high ceilings, wonderful flow and logical bedroom layout that is suited for today’s modern living,” MacMillan says.

“Just add your own touch to have something truly unique,” he continues.

Described by the agents as “majestic,” the house was built by the noted architect James H. L’Hommedieu in 1889 and it was originally called the Robert Southgate Bowne House. Bowne, a resident of Flushing, Queens, was the first president of the Long Island Rail Road, according to an article in The East Hampton Star, by Gina Piastuck, the department head of the Long Island Collection at the East Hampton Library.

Browne, along with another man, purchased acreage and they hired L’Hommedieu to build them each a summer cottage. Browne would become one of the nine original directors of the Maidstone Club and was, at the time of his death in 1896, one of East Hampton’s longest summer residents, Piastuck wrote, citing “Fifty Years of the Maidstone Club” by Jeannette Edwards Rattray.

In the century that followed, the home has been “meticulously maintained,” according to the agents, while still retaining its 19th-century charm. Architectural details include striking millwork and box beam ceilings.

Situated in the heart of what is now the Ocean Avenue Historic District, the 1.06-acre property is just a half-mile to the Atlantic Ocean, and perfectly located between Main Beach and the center of East Hampton Village.

There is 7,000 square feet of living space spread out over three levels. It begins with a grand entry, a large living room with a fireplace, an elegant formal dining room that also features a fireplace and a sitting room with yet another fireplace.

There is also a billiard room with a fireplace, too — there are a total of nine throughout the house.

The kitchen extends to a breakfast room and includes a butler’s pantry.

The sprawling home offers a total of 12 bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

The property is well-landscaped and includes specimen trees and a sweeping lawn.

[Listing: 32 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton | Brokers: James MacMillan and Elizabeth Wohl, Brown Harris Stevens ] GMAP