East Hampton Village ‘Landmark’ Victorian Sells

The restored Queen Anne Victorian at 30 Huntting Lane in East Hampton sold for $6.15 million in late January.

A historic Victorian home in East Hampton Village has found a buyer for $6.15 million.

The property went into contract after Romaine Gordon of Saunders & Associates was appointed the exclusive agent “underscoring the effectiveness of her disciplined representation, market positioning, and professional execution,” according to the brokerage.

“Veteran representation and storytelling make all the difference with a property like 30 Huntting Lane,” said Steve Glick, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Saunders & Associates. “This isn’t just a list of bedrooms and amenities — it’s a true East Hampton Village landmark. From day one, Romaine led with urgency and clarity, backed by Saunders’ in-house marketing team delivering fresh photography, sharp copy, and targeted advertising—along with earned media and well-promoted open houses. The payoff spoke for itself.”

The last ask for the home at 30 Huntting Lane, just south of Main Street and near the Maidstone Club, was $6.395 million. The closing took place at the end of January.

There is no word on who the buyer is.

Originally built in 1896, the Queen Anne Victorian has been restored with 4,000 square feet of interior space, while keeping its iconic soaring gables and a wraparound covered porch, built for the Huntting family, for which the street is named. After all, it was the first house on Huntting Lane.

Its history was documented through photographs uncovered during the 2025 gut renovation, revealing connections to prominent American families including the Beales and Bouviers, a press release from Saunders & Associates says.

“This is the kind of listing that demands attention to all the little details — architecturally, historically, and in how it’s presented to the market,” Gordon said in the statement. “My job was to honor what makes the property so unique, and to make sure potential buyers understood the property as it was, and as it could be. It was a really special experience to be part of this!”

Tom Strong, an East Hampton police officer, and occasional landscaper, oversaw the restoration, after meeting the longtime owner, Edward Tyler Huntting Jr., when he was hired to mow the lawn. “What began as simple yard work became a steady friendship and quiet caretaking as Huntting aged, ultimately leading Strong to inherit the home and restore it with deep respect for its legacy,” the brokerage explained.

While modernizations were made throughout the seven-bedroom, three-bath home, such a new kitchen with a 36-inch Viking range and marble-tiled baths, period character elements remain.

“The restoration is defined by restraint and craftsmanship: Douglas fir floors, preserved wainscoting, and revived millwork reset the interiors, while the home’s 48 antique windows were meticulously restored — rebalanced, reweather-stripped, and refitted with custom hand-blown glass to restore the original cadence of light and air.”

The main level begins with a foyer with a wood burning fireplace, a formal living room with another wood burning fireplace, a parlor, a formal dining room, a full bath and the large airy kitchen. On the second level, “generously scaled bedrooms” and t”houghtfully updated baths” can be found.

The third level was finished with three spacious rooms, including a remote work space.

New electric, plumbing and HVAC was installed, along with a new roof and siding.

The 0.48-acre property offers plenty of room for a pool and a small cabana. Mature trees surround the property.

The property was originally listed in March 2025 for $9,495,000.

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