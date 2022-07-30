Among the North Fork open houses this weekend is an East Marion gem. Located at 135 Dogwood Lane, in the East Marion hamlet, this renovated seaside home will send you into August on the right foot.
Some features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and rusted reclaimed wood accents give the home its character. Plus a chef’s kitchen great room gives buyers all the functionality and space they may need for entertaining.
The real charm can be found outside on the wrap-around porch, or poolside cabana. An outdoor shower and hookup for an outdoor kitchen bring all your necessities outside. Plus, with the purchase of the home, buyers will also receive deeded rights to the community marina.
Stop by for an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Other open houses this weekend:
4260 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck
Price: $2.6 million
Broker: Kelly Gatanas, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
4125 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
Price: $1.55 million
Brokers: Dianne Tupper and Philip Langiulli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
3172 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
Price: $2.695 million
Broker: Andrea Parks, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue
Price: $1.2 million
Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale
Saturday, July 30, 12 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
106 Southfields Road, Aquebogue
Price: $949,000
Broker: Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 30, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
6580 New Suffolk Road, New Suffolk
Price: $2.3 million
Broker: Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale
Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1055 Wood Lane, Peconic
Price: $1.349 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, July 31, 1 – 3 p.m.
