Among the North Fork open houses this weekend is an East Marion gem. Located at 135 Dogwood Lane, in the East Marion hamlet, this renovated seaside home will send you into August on the right foot.

Some features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and rusted reclaimed wood accents give the home its character. Plus a chef’s kitchen great room gives buyers all the functionality and space they may need for entertaining.

The real charm can be found outside on the wrap-around porch, or poolside cabana. An outdoor shower and hookup for an outdoor kitchen bring all your necessities outside. Plus, with the purchase of the home, buyers will also receive deeded rights to the community marina.

Stop by for an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Other open houses this weekend:

4260 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck

Price: $2.6 million

Broker: Kelly Gatanas, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

4125 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

Price: $1.55 million

Brokers: Dianne Tupper and Philip Langiulli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3172 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

Price: $2.695 million

Broker: Andrea Parks, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue

Price: $1.2 million

Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 30, 12 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

106 Southfields Road, Aquebogue

Price: $949,000

Broker: Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

6580 New Suffolk Road, New Suffolk

Price: $2.3 million

Broker: Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.349 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, July 31, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->