An Enchanting Victorian Cottage in Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor must have more cute, charming cottages than any other place in America. And this is one of them. It's a Victorian house (built 1889) that belongs to Greg Therriault, who purchased the property in the 1960s with his partner from descendants of the original owners. Therriault's partner, playwright Joe Pintauro, passed away last year.

We think this place is just darling as is and we hope the new owners don't strip away the layers of history and make the interiors into a sterile box. The 2320 square foot house offers three bedrooms and and a half bathrooms. There's also a glassed in sun porch. With 0.21 of an acre of land, there's room for a pool, but the yard also boasts a very pretty pergola, an outdooe shower, and a Gothic carriage house, which used to be a boat house. Mr. Pintauro used the carriage house as a writer's studio, but it could also serve as a pool house.

Asking price for the property is $2.25 million, which we think is fair. It's repped by Marilyn Clark at Sotheby's.

For more, click here. 49 John Street, Sag Harbor