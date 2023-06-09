For Douglas Elliman’s Enzo Morabito Team — It’s All About Teamwork

As the top producers for Douglas Elliman 16 out of the last 20 years, the Enzo Morabito Team prides itself on its perennially toprate performance and overall success.

“As far as volume goes, for the last 13 years, we’ve been number one in the Hamptons,” says Morabito, adding that in the Wall Street Journal’s annual rankings of nearly 2 million agents nationwide, the Enzo Morabito Team is always in the top hundreds.

The key to its success can be summed up in one word: teamwork, a concept Morabito started about 30 years ago — way before it was in vogue.

“Now, basically everybody in the real estate business is on a team,” says Morabito, who heads the team. “You really can’t do what you do in a competitive field such as ours mano a mano. That just doesn’t work.”

Looks Like Team Spirit

No matter how gifted any of the agents are, they simply can’t do it all.

“The skills that you need, starting from PR, marketing, taking care of clients, getting paperwork: everything that you need to do is impossible for one person to do,” Morabito says.

Quoting Gisele Bündchen, who after a loss by Tom Brady’s team, said, “’He can’t throw the ball and catch it, too,’” Morabito says, “No matter your abilities, it’s impossible to have all the talents that you really need to succeed.”

Crediting his own wife for the first team they started together, Morabito notes that she helped add structure to his business, focusing on the back office work.

“It was basically preparing me to go out there and do what I do best — and that’s what the team does now,” he says.