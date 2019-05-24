EXCLUSIVE: Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe List Georgica Property

The legendary property of New York mega-developer Harry Macklowe and his former wife Linda Macklowe has just been listed by Tim Davis at Corcoran. Asking price for the 2.3 acre property on Georgica Pond is $21 million.

The house was designed by Harry Bates (along with Booher and Lund Architects) in 1989. Yet, Davis says, "It has a timeless quality." The 9,000 square foot residence, made of glass, steel, and limestone, comprises four bedrooms (with a convertible fifth bedroom) and 6.5 baths. And naturally the house was designed to make the most of the southwest facing water views of Georgica Pond. There's 430 feet of water frontage on the pond. Of course there's also a beautiful pool and pool house, as well as a four-car garage.

78 Georgica Close Road, East Hampton