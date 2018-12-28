Exquisitely Tasteful Sag Harbor Jewelbox Back on the Market

In 2016, this property was flipped by New York- and Oslo-based designers Heiberg Cummings Design. It sold within weeks, and we weren't surprised; the jewelbox is small (1500 square feet or so, with just two bedrooms), but what there is is in perfect taste. It's listed by Elaine Stimmel and Diane Saatchi at Saunders.

Built in 1840, the house has been opened up for modern living but kept vestiges of the past, like the Dutch door in front and the Rumsford fireplaces (now gas). The kitchen and baths are all high-end (Bertazzoni range; walnut-topped counters). Outside is a fountain, a bluestone patio and a building with a sauna, and a mahogany terrace, along with romantic flickering gas lanterns.

So far, so good. Now, as for price. Heiberg and Cummings paid $1.06 million for the unrestored property in 2015; in 2016, the asking price was $2.25 million, and the place sold for $2.05 million. Two years later, the asking price is $2.5 million. We wouldn't be surprised if this place sold within weeks again for close to ask: there's nothing to do but move in and the Sag Harbor market continues to be good. What say you? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 38 Howard Street, Sag Harbor